NFL Insider just said the quiet part out loud about Jeff Ulbrich's Falcons future

It should come as no surprise that Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich is getting head coaching consideration. Through five weeks, the Falcons are allowing the least total yards in the NFL, which is the most defensive success this team has seen in years.

However, it is a surprise that he's managing to turn heads this quickly. ESPN's Dan Graziano suggested that Ulbrich could be a dark horse head coaching candidate this season if Atlanta's defensive stardom is sustained throughout the rest of the season.

Through four weeks of the season, Baker Mayfield is the only elite quarterback Ulbrich has faced. Both Bryce Young and J.J. McCarthy fell flat, and Marcus Mariota suited up in place of Jayden Daniels in Week 4, so while reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen will present him a unique challenge—and a mini-audition to determine his head coaching suitability.

Jeff Ulbrich could further his head coaching campaign on Monday

The defensive turnaround has been stark in Atlanta, as all four rookies the Falcons drafted have shined, while Terry Fontenot struck gold in signing both Divine Deablo and Leonard Floyd. And most of this was accomplished without Pro Bowl cornerback A.J. Terrell.

While the Falcons lead the league in defense, Buffalo ranks third the league in total yards per game. Only the Rams and Cowboys average more yards per game than the Bills Mafia, so slowing this high-octane offense down will prove to be a daunting task.

While Allen looks primed to win his second straight MVP, even Superman has a kryptonite. In Week 5 against the Patriots, the 29-year-old turned the ball over twice and the third was erased by a defensive pass interference call.

It was evident that last Sunday night marked his worst start of 2025, but that means that the three-time Pro Bowler will be coming into Mercedes-Benz Stadium with extra momentum. He remains arguably the most gifted passer in the current NFL, and he will make Ulbrich lose sleep this week.

From the looks of it, it's a pretty weak coaching crop in 2025. There are no Ben Johnson-level candidates, and the only expected shoo-ins right now are Wes Phillips and Jesse Minter. The rest is incredibly ambiguous, so like Graziano mentioned, the door is open for people like Ulbrich and Colts DC Lou Anarumo to capitalize.

What plays in the 48-year-old's favor is that he's been a head coach before. After Robert Saleh was fired midway through 2024, Ulbrich served as the defensive coordinator and interim head coach of the New York Jets, where the team went 3-9.

The Falcons' new identity makes them a matchup nightmare for a team like the Bills: the defense is stout and they hang their hat on the ground game. An upset victory is well within reach, and if Atlanta snaps their playoff drought, it'll only be a matter of time before Ulbrich gets coaching interviews.