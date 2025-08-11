Updated Falcons final 53-man roster prediction: Extra QB secures his spot

The Atlanta Falcons' first preseason game is in the books and it gave us some more insight into what the final roster could look like come the end of the month.
The Falcons have many tough decisions to make, particularly at receiver, edge, and cornerback. Let's take a look at the updated final roster prediction with preseason Week 2 looming.
Atlanta Falcons updated final 53-man roster after preseason opener
Quarterback (3):
- Michael Penix Jr.
- Kirk Cousins
- Easton Stick
Running back (3):
- Bijan Robinson
- Tyler Allgeier
- Carlos Washington Jr.
Wide receiver (6):
- Drake London
- Darnell Mooney
- Ray-Ray McCloud III
- KhaDarel Hodge
- Jamal Agnew
- Casey Washington
Tight end (3):
- Kyle Pitts
- Charlie Woerner
- Feleipe Franks
Offensive tackle (4):
- Jake Matthews
- Kaleb McGary
- Storm Norton
- Jack Nelson
Interior offensive line (5):
- Matthew Bergeron
- Chris Lindstrom
- Ryan Neuzil
- Kyle Hinton
- Jovaughn Gwyn
Defensive line (6):
- David Onyemata
- Ruke Orhorhoro
- Zach Harrison
- Brandon Dorlus
- Morgan Fox
- Ta'Quon Graham
Edge rusher (5):
- Leonard Floyd
- Arnold Ebiketie
- Jalon Walker
- James Pearce Jr.
- Bralen Trice
Linebacker (4):
- Kaden Elliss
- Troy Andersen
- Divine Deablo
- JD Bertrand
Cornerback (7):
- A.J. Terrell
- Mike Hughes
- Billy Bowman Jr.
- Clark Phillips III
- Mike Ford Jr.
- Natrone Brooks
- Lamar Jackson
Safety (4):
- Jessie Bates III
- Jordan Fuller
- Xavier Watts
- DeMarcco Hellams
Special teams:
- Younghoe Koo, Kicker
- Bradley Pinion, Punter
- Liam McCullough, Long snapper
Easton Stick was efficient in his Atlanta debut, earning himself the QB3 spot, with the real potential of being the backup if Kirk Cousins is traded.
Who knows who the third running back will be. Carlos Washington Jr. was out with an injury Friday, but he has looked good the few times he has played.
Wide receiver is an interesting one. Based on who didn't play, those six appear to be heading toward a roster spot. The big question is what will happen with D.J. Chark Jr.
The most notable cuts on the defense are DeAngelo Malone, Dee Alford, and Cobee Bryant.
Overall, the roster is in a good spot. There are some concerns, but they concern the backend depth, specifically at tight end and cornerback. This roster looks head and shoulders better than it did just two or three years ago.