Updated Falcons final 53-man roster prediction: Extra QB secures his spot

The Atlanta Falcons' first preseason game is in the books and it gave us some more insight into what the final roster could look like come the end of the month.

The Falcons have many tough decisions to make, particularly at receiver, edge, and cornerback. Let's take a look at the updated final roster prediction with preseason Week 2 looming.

Atlanta Falcons updated final 53-man roster after preseason opener

Quarterback (3):

Michael Penix Jr.

Kirk Cousins

Easton Stick

Running back (3):

Bijan Robinson

Tyler Allgeier

Carlos Washington Jr.

Wide receiver (6):

Drake London

Darnell Mooney

Ray-Ray McCloud III

KhaDarel Hodge

Jamal Agnew

Casey Washington

Tight end (3):

Kyle Pitts

Charlie Woerner

Feleipe Franks

Offensive tackle (4):

Jake Matthews

Kaleb McGary

Storm Norton

Jack Nelson

Interior offensive line (5):

Matthew Bergeron

Chris Lindstrom

Ryan Neuzil

Kyle Hinton

Jovaughn Gwyn

Defensive line (6):

David Onyemata

Ruke Orhorhoro

Zach Harrison

Brandon Dorlus

Morgan Fox

Ta'Quon Graham

Edge rusher (5):

Leonard Floyd

Arnold Ebiketie

Jalon Walker

James Pearce Jr.

Bralen Trice

Linebacker (4):

Kaden Elliss

Troy Andersen

Divine Deablo

JD Bertrand

Cornerback (7):

A.J. Terrell

Mike Hughes

Billy Bowman Jr.

Clark Phillips III

Mike Ford Jr.

Natrone Brooks

Lamar Jackson

Safety (4):

Jessie Bates III

Jordan Fuller

Xavier Watts

DeMarcco Hellams

Special teams:

Younghoe Koo, Kicker

Bradley Pinion, Punter

Liam McCullough, Long snapper

Easton Stick was efficient in his Atlanta debut, earning himself the QB3 spot, with the real potential of being the backup if Kirk Cousins is traded.

Who knows who the third running back will be. Carlos Washington Jr. was out with an injury Friday, but he has looked good the few times he has played.

Wide receiver is an interesting one. Based on who didn't play, those six appear to be heading toward a roster spot. The big question is what will happen with D.J. Chark Jr.

The most notable cuts on the defense are DeAngelo Malone, Dee Alford, and Cobee Bryant.

Overall, the roster is in a good spot. There are some concerns, but they concern the backend depth, specifically at tight end and cornerback. This roster looks head and shoulders better than it did just two or three years ago.

