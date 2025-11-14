Jeff Ulbrich just said the quiet part out loud about Panthers' breakout star

Falcons' defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich praised Panthers' breakout running running back Rico Dowdle, and rightfully so. The 2020 undrafted free agent has dominated defenses this season, as he's currently third in the NFL in rushing which has stunned many around the league, Ulbrich included.

When asked about Dowdle on Wednesday the first-year DC's response made fans even more nervous for a Week 11 clash against the Panthers. Ulbrich described Dowdle as taking his game to a whole new level this season, and he's absolutely correct.

Ulbrich said Rico Dowdle is "taking his game to a whole other stratosphere. ... He's running with a violence and an attitude and a chip on his shoulder you don't see very often." #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) November 12, 2025

Dowdle has broken out as a star this season. Through his first three professional seasons with the Cowboys, Dowdle totaled seven carries and was relegated to special teams play. In 2023, once Ezekiel Elliot left, he caught traction behind Tony Pollard as the team's RB2.

Jeff Ulbrich praises Rico Dowdle's breakout season prior to Week 11

Last season, Dowdle recorded 1,079 rushing yards, 249 receiving yards, and five total touchdowns. Out of nowhere, he produced and continued into this season. Ever since Panthers running back Chubba Hubbard went down, the veteran stepped up with three games with 130+ rushing yards.

In Week 5, he rushed for 206 yards on 23 carries, and another 183 in Week 6. The 27-year-old averages 5.3 yards per carry and even with Hubbard healthy has emerged as the hot hand in Carolina's backfield entering Week 11.

The Falcons have a terrible rush defense, which causes severe concern for this matchup. Last Sunday, the Colts recorded 323 rushing yards, and 244 of which came from running back Jonathan Taylor. That is horrific, but far from an exception.

Atlanta allows the fourth most rushing yards per game this season, a serious concern. Ulbrich likely would speak highly of any opposing running back, but this matchup doesn't look good on paper. A streaking running back matched up against a defense that can't stop the run, won't be a pretty sight.

In the Week 3 30-0 blowout loss in Carolina, the Falcons allowed just 110 total rushing yards. Since then, Hubbard has returned from injury, but Dowdle has fully taken over the backfield. The Falcons will need the defensive tackles to step up after being highly ineffective last week.

According to Pro Football Focus, second-year Falcons DT Ruke Orhorhoro's 39.8 PFF grade ranks 121st among 125 qualified defensive tackles, while his 31.9 run defense grade ranks 123rd.

Another defensive tackle that must step up is David Onyemata, who is ranked as PFF's 27th best defensive tackle this season. For the Falcons to succeed on Sunday, Dowdle must be stopped. Ulbrich knows what he's up against, now we'll see if he can stop it.