Falcons’ defense may have just sparked a moment that goes into NFL history books

The Atlanta Falcons lost in agonizing fashion once again in Week 10, and it was all because of one man: Jonathan Taylor. Taylor's 83-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter became the longest play from scrimmage this season, stealing that honor from Bijan Robinson—while silencing all debate about who the best running back in football is.

The 26-year-old ran for 244 yards and three touchdowns against the Falcons' putrid run defense, and it made it clear that the veteran back has his sights set on more than Offensive Player of the Year. Atlanta surrendered over 500 total yards to the Colts, and over half of those came courtesy of JT.

He might have originally been pursuing OPOY honors, but Week 10 made his NFL MVP case clear. And in a season that possesses no true MVP frontunner, the two-time Pro Bowler could become the first running back to be named MVP since Adrian Peterson ran for over 2,000 yards back in 2012.

Jonathan Taylor's MVP bid was solidified by a date with the Falcons' defense

After Week 10, the 2020 second-round pick out of Wisconsin leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,139), and rushing touchdowns (15) while his 6.0 yards per carry also lead the league. Moreover, he has yet to fumble this season, which is making his dominant campaign all the more impressive.

Daniel Jones has been playing like an MVP candidate for the 8-2 Colts, but it's Taylor who has served as the true engine for the offense. As impressive as Jones has been playing with these elite weapons, it's opened up the offense for the sixth-year back to run wild against defenses who fail to adjust.

Entering a bout with the red-hot Colts in Berlin, every Falcons fan with a pulse knew the key to an upset was to slow down Taylor. Unfortunately, the run defense has been an area of massive concern this season, so the decision to remain complacent at the trade deadline looks even worse now.

Just a few weeks ago, the Offensive Player of the Year conversation was tight between Bijan, Taylor, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but the dialogue has changed. The Falcons' superstar is all but out of the race, but Taylor has some true competition in Smith-Njigba, who has ignited the Seahawks' offense.

While Sam Darnold has been one of the best quarterbacks in football, JSN has taken advantage. The third-year wideout leads the NFL in receiving yards—and he's out-pacing Ja'Marr Chase (who's in second) by over 200 yards. Now both offensive stars are making a real case to be named MVP.

However, the true debate comes in whether voters would reward a non-quarterback. In recent seasons, the MVP has become a quarterback award. Saquon Barkley deserved it after running for 2,000 yards last season, but the voters awarded Josh Allen in order to provide him with his first MVP.

Taylor is playing out of his mind, so there's no debate he deserves it, but Matthew Stafford, Patrick Mahomes, and Darnold are also worthy candidates. Whether he wins it or not, it's unfortunate to see that Atlanta's defense provided him with his MVP moment overseas—which won over fantasy owners.