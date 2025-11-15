Jeff Ulbrich just said what Falcons fans are starting to learn about Jalon Walker

When the Atlanta Falcons selected Jalon Walker 15th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, nobody was more excited than Jeff Ulbrich. When considering Ulbrich's scheme where versatility is a true asset, there was no better fit for Walker's skillset than an Atlanta defense desperate for pass-rushing juice.

And so far, that decision has paid dividends. The reigning Butkus Award winner has broken out across the last two weeks and it seems like he has a real shot to be named Defensive Rookie of the Year. And when addressing the media on Wednesday, Ulbrich said that Walker feels like a 10-year NFL veteran.

Jeff Ulbrich with some very high praise of Jalon Walker's leadership: "He feels like a 10-year vet."



Says he doesn't think it will be long before he's a captain because of the command he has. — Will McFadden (@willmcfadden) November 12, 2025

That's some high praise for the rookie EDGE rusher. The 21-year-old currently is third on the team in sacks and his sideline-to-sideline athleticism has helped the Dirty Birds replace Divine Deablo while he's on IR. Based on what Ulbrich had to say, it seems as though he's only scratching the surface of his immense potential.

Jeff Ulbrich provides Jalon Walker with some extremely high praise

What's even more impressive was Ulbrich's praise of his rookie's leadership, saying he doesn't think it'll be long before he's a team captain. And that checks out, because he doesn't look like a rookie out there.

The ex-Georgia standout missed the Falcons' losses in Weeks 7 and 8 due to a groin injury, but has been completely unleashed since returning to the lineup. Unfortunately, the four-game losing streak and a heartbreaking Week 10 loss to the Colts in Berlin have put a damper on his heroics.

Walker has amassed three sacks, three tackles for loss, 11 combined tackles, and two forced fumbles across the last two games—and he was even named the NFL's Rookie of the Week in Week 9. As Atlanta sacked Drake Maye seven times, No. 11 was making plays all over the football field.

Moreover, what's made his impact so special is that he's still not an every-down pass-rusher. Leonard Floyd and Arnold Ebiketie are technically the Falcons "starters", but both of them are free agents this upcoming offseason, meaning that Walker and James Pearce Jr. will only continue taking over off the edge.

Prior to 2025, Atlanta's pass rush had consistently been among the worst in the NFL, but this young defensive line is finally rewriting the narrative. He and Pearce look to be the league's most dangerous EDGE duos down the line, as Pearce's sheer explosiveness perfectly complements his versatility.

To some, Walker's game has started to show shades of five-time Pro Bowler and Falcons legend John Abraham. And as long as Ulbrich isn't poached for a head coaching job, it isn't unrealistic to suggest he'll be a Pro Bowl-caliber defender sooner rather than later.