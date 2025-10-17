Jeff Ulbrich's comments on Christian McCaffrey just had Falcons fans do a double take

There are few running backs in the NFL that can transcend an offense like Bijan Robinson has for the Atlanta Falcons, but Christian McCaffrey is one of them. While the 23-year-old is on pace to become the fourth back to ever surpass both 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season, McCaffrey was the last player to do so back in 2019.

When the Dirty Birds travel to Santa Clara to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football this weekend, two of the best running backs in football will square off. Ahead of the matchup, Falcons' defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich likened McCaffrey's dual-threat ability to Robinson's.

Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich on running back Bijan Robinson: “He’s a problem, just like Christian McCaffrey’s a problem.” — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) October 15, 2025

Ulbrich has managed to completely turn this defense around, but he still realizes he will have his hands full in Week 7. The Falcons rank No. 1 in the NFL in total defense, but the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year remains one of the biggest matchup nightmares in football.

Jeff Ulbrich knows Christian McCaffrey will be a problem for the Falcons' defense

While Robinson leads the NFL with 822 scrimmage yards (in one less game, no less), McCaffrey is second with 780 yards from scrimmage. Both backs have a real case to be named Offensive Player of the Year, but it's growing harder to slow down Bijan.

The 29-year-old has ran the ball 108 times for 336 yards and a score this season—but his 3.1 yards per carry are a career-low. He's been fruitful for fantasy managers, but Rico Dowdle, Bill Croskey-Merritt, and Cam Skattebo are among the runners with more rushing yards than McCaffrey.

The former Stanford wideout is known for what he can do as a receiver, and should San Francisco be without George Kittle and Ricky Pearsall once again, it'll be on CMC to operate as the RB1 and the top option in the passing game. And his presence will be even more important if Brock Purdy is out again.

The most ironic part is that both running backs were drafted with the No. 8 pick in the NFL Draft—though six years separated them. That in itself will make for some must-see TV on Sunday.

Atlanta's defense managed to get home and keep Josh Allen in check in Week 6, but Kyle Shanahan is ready to serve revenge this weekend. While Robinson is more explosive at this stage of his career, McCaffrey's all-around skillset will test the unit like few players can.