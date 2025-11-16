Falcons' rookie Jalon Walker has greatly improved this season, and team leaders are taking notice. On Thursday, Falcons' veteran safety Jessie Bates had high praise for the young defensive ends' leadership this season. Fans mainly focus on his on-field performance, but it's exciting to see his leadership skills being highlighted.

Falcons safety Jessie Bates III on edge rusher Jalon Walker's leadership and professionalism: "Whether he's 21 years old or 31 years old, some people just got it. and I think JWalk has it for sure." — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) November 13, 2025

Walker is a highly touted leader dating back to his college days at Georgia. After their previous season ended in early January, head coach Kirby Smart commented on Walker's leadership. Smart explained that Walker received an incredible 95% of captain votes from his teammates. This achievement showcases his likability factor and leadership skills in tandem.

When Atlanta picked Walker 15th overall in the 2025 NFL draft, his on-field skillset was primary, but character was not far behind. This was obvious during a post-first-round press conference with Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot.

"If you met the kid in person, you'd fall in love with him. The character, the human, what he meant to that Georgia football team" Head Coach Raheem Morris

Jessie Bates makes it clear the sky is the limit for Jalon Walker in Atlanta

Seeing an eight-year veteran like Bates compliment Walker in such a way is exciting, but so is his on-field performance. Walker has three sacks and two forced fumbles over the last two games. He has skyrocketed to near the top of the team in most pass-rushing statistical categories, just when they need him most.

Walker is just 21 years old and has a lot of growing to do, but seeing such strides at this age should make fans ecstatic. The Falcons have a long, documented history of not getting to the quarterback, and the reigning Butkus Award winner changes that. Linebacker Vic Beasley in 2016 was the last Falcon to record 10+ sacks. That's ridiculous.

In fact, the Falcons haven't boasted a seven-plus sack season since Beasley in 2019. We're only seven games into his NFL career, but he's off to a hot start. If he continues to improve and impress, he may turn into an elite edge rusher before this season is over.

Pro Football Focus graded him the 36th-best edge rusher this season, the highest on the team. His high ceiling and seemingly low floor spark excitement for Falcons fans. I don't want to get ahead of myself, but Walker may be the solution to the Falcons' pass-rush woes once and for all.