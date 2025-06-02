Jessie Bates says the obvious out loud about the Falcons defense

It doesn't take a genius to see the Atlanta Falcons have one of the best safety groups in the league.

And, unsurprisingly, the best player at the position knows it. Jessie Bates says his fellow position mates make up what is potentially the best group of deep defenders in the entire league.

Jessie Bates knows the Falcons have the best safety group in the NFL

Often in professional sports, you get athletes who won't make proclamations or put high expectations on their team or teammates; that isn't the case for Falcons safety Jessie Bates.

Bates said the obvious out loud, letting everyone know he and his friends will secure the backend of the defense better than anyone.

It isn't hard to see why he thinks that.

Bates is one of, if not the best, safety in the NFL. That certainly goes a long way in constructing the best group in the league.

While they lost Richie Grant and Justin Simmons, they quickly replaced them with a free agent Jordan Fuller and third-round pick Xavier Watts.

Before the draft, we all thought Fuller would be the starter. He has 55 games in his career, and his best years came with Raheem Morris calling the defense in Los Angeles.

But then Watts was added in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was an outstanding leader and player at Notre Dame for a long time. He has a knack for getting his hands on the ball and can be an immediate starter.

There is also the easily forgotten DeMarcco Hellams, who is coming off a season-ending injury. He had a solid rookie season in 2023, which left many wondering if he could be the long-term answer opposite Bates.

The Dirty Birds have created a good and deep safety group. They could easily become the best all-around unit in the league, especially if the rookie can be the player we all think he can be.

