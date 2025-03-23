3 Falcons players who benifited the most from quiet free agency moves

The Atlanta Falcons have taken the quiet approach during free agency. Much of it had to do with their cap situation but they could've made a splash or two after negotiating the salary cap.

Nevertheless, we have to deal with the current situation and move on. Fortunately, they have added some nice defensive pieces that will bring more stability to what was a rocky unit in 2024. In addition, these signings have helped out these three players.

Players who benefited from the Falcons' quiet free agency period

Ruke Orhorhoro, DT

The release of Grady Jarrett was devastating -- even if we saw it coming. No one wanted to see the franchise legend leave but it was bound to happen eventually.

This move, along with the lack of other impactful moves at the position, pushed second-year player Ruke Orhorhoro into a starting spot. 2024's second-round pick showed flashes last year but was limited due to injuries.

The Falcons firmly believe the newest Clemson Tiger can take the torch from the older Clemson Tiger.

Troy Andersen, LB

Sometimes a lack of moves benefits certain players; that is the case for Troy Andersen.

Yes, the Falcons did sign Devine Deablo but let's not kid ourselves, Andersen has the fast track to being the starting linebacker next to Kaden Elliss. The Deablo signing seems to be more of an insurance policy for if (or when) the starter goes down with an injury.

Jessie Bates III, S

Much like A.J. Terrell, Jessie Bates III has been looking for a solid counterpart since arriving in Atlanta. Bates has been the best player at his position while enduring a rotating door next to him.

The signing of Jordan Fuller brings stability. He has been an underrated player who played his best under Raheem Morris in Los Angeles. Finally, it seems like we have a strong duo on the backend -- although, that's what we thought going into last season.