Justin Fields injury flings door wide open for a Falcons' Kirk Cousins trade

Every team prays that its starting quarterback can survive training camp and preseason fully healthy.

Unfortunately for the Jets, theirs weren't answered as just hours into training camp, Justin Fields went down with a gnarly toe injury that could keep him out for a while.

Of course, this is big news for the Atlanta Falcons, who have been looking for a trade destination for Kirk Cousins. This could be the big domino that needed to fall for a trade to occur.

Justin Fields injury could lead to a Falcons' Kirk Cousins trade

On the surface, a toe injury seems like a minor setback. However, anyone who has had a toe injury knows that couldn't be further from the truth; they hurt and can hinder you for a long time.

If he didn't already know, Justin Fields just learned that the hard way as he was carted off the field after possibly getting stepped on.

A dislocated non-big toe for Justin Fields fits in the category of an injury that could’ve been a lot worse. But still plenty of info to gather. https://t.co/8Qc0B0hmjf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2025

By the looks of it, this won't be a long-term injury, but it still complicates things for the New York Jets.

There was already some speculation that they could be interested in Kirk Cousins. If that was the truth, then that could resurface if they are without their projected starter for any period.

It is already risky to bank your season on Fields. He has yet to show he can elevate his team and lead it to the playoffs. Cousins is a more proven option for a franchise whose fanbase is sick and tired of these experiments.

Sure, Cousins wouldn't rev up them up, but he gives them a better chance at the postseason.

They have a good roster, litered with offensive talent that could help Cousins thrive.

If you are the Falcons, Michael Penix Jr. is your starter, and getting something back for Cousins is the No. 1 goal. Perhaps Fields' injury is what was needed for that to happen.

