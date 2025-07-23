Day 1 of training camp has already proven the Falcons aced the 2025 draft

Every year, we expect to hear early praise for the rookies before they prove themselves on the field, which can often dilute the times when the praise is sincere.

For the Atlanta Falcons, the praise for the 2025 draft class has been sincere. Some of the top players have already been outspoken about how impressed they are with the young players.

Falcons veterans give high praise to the 2025's rookies

The Falcons reported for training camp today, and will start their activities tomorrow.

Players met with the media, and there was plenty of praise for the guys reporting for their first camp. Kaden Elliss and Chris Lindstrom headlined the quotes:

Kaden Elliss on Jalon Walker: I think the sky is the limit for that kid. I understand why they drafted him. I see the explosiveness. #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) July 23, 2025

Lindstrom says the rookies this year "blew my doors off" in terms of preparation and how they worked in OTAs. #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) July 23, 2025

These aren't your average generalized statements; they are thoughtful, true praise that should have fans even more excited.

The veteran Kaden Elliss thinks Jalon Walker can do anything, which was a big reason why the Falcons were happy to take him with the 15th pick. He has the athleticism and strength to do anything asked of him.

Chris Lindstrom then mentioned how impressed he has been with the preparation of this year's class.

That isn't overly surprising considering Jalon Walker, Xavier Watts, and Billy Bowman Jr. were known as defensive leaders for Georgia, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma, respectively.

The dynamics of this year's class are much different than last year's. Last year's class didn't see much action on the field, which won't be the case this year.

Walker and James Pearce Jr. will see plenty of snaps from the get-go, while Watts and Bowman Jr. could easily earn starting jobs.

They will also be more important for the success of the team. If they don't get production from the two first-round rookies, then the rough history of getting to the quarterback will continue.

That is why it is important to hear all these glowing reports about the first-year players early in training camp. Now, they have to go out and prove their talent on the field.

More Falcons news: