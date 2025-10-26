The Atlanta Falcons have been inconsistent all season long, but a matchup with the ice cold Miami Dolphins is exactly what the doctor ordered for the team to get back on track. Even with Michael Penix Jr. and Drake London out, Falcons fans still expected to easily dispose of the 1-6 Phins.

However, Tua Tagovailoa threw four touchdowns and the Dolphins stunned the Falcons 34-10. After the game, linebacker Kaden Elliss admitted he expected the Dirty Birds to prevail, but it was instantly clear that Atlanta looked past a presumably inferior opponent.

Falcons inside linebacker Kaden Elliss: “That was a game I expected us to win.” — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) October 26, 2025

The Falcons' defense remains among the best units in football, but were exposed by a quarterback who led the NFL in interceptions entering Week 8. Yet he enjoyed perhaps his best start of the season, while Kirk Cousins looked like a shell of his younger self.

Falcons' star linebacker makes a startling admission after Week 8 loss

The Falcons looked flat out terrible against the Dolphins, and it wasn't just the defense. The offense's only touchdown came in garbage time, and were held to just 213 yards by one of the most banged-up defenses in the NFL. It was a demoralizing defeat, and it's clearly being felt.

That was partially due to Kirk Cousins, who drew the start in place of Michael Penix Jr., and failed to capitalize on his short-lived return to the starting lineup. The 37-year-old was held to just 173 passing yards while reminding fans that he does not have what it takes to start at this stage of his career.

As for Elliss himself though, he anchored the defense in Divine Deablo's absence. He led the team in both total tackles (12) and solo tackles (7), while adding two tackles for loss in a pass breakup that nearly resulted in a JD Betrand interception.

The run game fell flat, the passing game offered nothing, and the defense enjoyed their worst performance of the season while missing four key starters. Jeff Ulbrich has been one of the best defensive coordinators in football this season, but the Dirty Birds' lack of depth is haunting them.

He's failed to respond to the losses of both Deablo and Jalon Walker, and it's becoming clear that Terry Fontenot absolutely add another inebacker before the deadline. The shorthanded unit has had to play Elliss off the edge, where he's been effective—but far less so than his counterparts.

It was a deflating defeat against one of the league's worst teams in football, so a date with Drake Maye and the red-hot Patriots next weekend will make things even scarier. So with that said, the 3--year-old has every reason to be angry.