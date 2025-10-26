Ian Rapoport drops brutal injury update Falcons fans feared ahead of Week 8

If you thought the Atlanta Falcons were injured enough entering Week 8, think again. The team will already be starting Kirk Cousins in Michael Penix Jr.'s place, but just received another piece of news that will make an uphill battle for the Dirty Birds even tougher.

Star wide receiver Drake London was a late addition to the injury report with a hip injury, and despite practicing in a limited capacity on Friday, he will not suit up. Ian Rapoport reported that his status was in doubt, and after undergoing pregame warmups, Raheem Morris opted to keep the 24-year-old out.

#Falcons WR Drake London (hip) is out for today's game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 26, 2025

Luckily, the Falcons will have Tyler Allgeier out there, but London and Zach Harrison are among the big names are set to miss the bout with the 1-6 Miami Dolphins. After losing a heartbreaker last week, it's far from what the doctor ordered, but this team is weird enough to find a way.

Falcons will be without star WR Drake London in Week 8

On the season, London has caught 38 passes for 469 yards and two touchdowns, as his connection with Penix has flourished over the last few weeks. In Weeks 4 and 6, the USC product logged back-to-back 100-yard receiving games and reached the end zone in both victories.

In his absence, the Falcons will have to lean on Bijan Robinson to continue carrying the load, while Darnell Mooney and Kyle Pitts will operate as the top pass-catching options. Thankfully, the 23-year-old is among the best pass-catching RB's in the NFL at this moment in time.

Cousins is in line to make his first start of the season, and missing his WR1 will make things plenty tougher. But maybe Pitts can pull a rabbit out of his hat on National Tight End's Day, and here's hoping Mooney can return to his 2024 self to help the Falcons take advantage of a weak secondary.

Beyond London, it means that David Sills V and Casey Washington will see an even more important role today—as Ray-Ray McCloud's release catapulted them to the top of the depth chart.

Divine Deablo was already placed on IR, Jalon Walker and Billy Bowman Jr. are set to miss their second straight game, and the injury bug is only getting worse. And now that London will be inactive, it continues to derail Atlanta's momentum at a crucial moment.