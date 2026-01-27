Kevin Stefanski's 2-word take on Bijan Robinson echoes Falcons fans every Sunday

New Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski held his first press conference with the team on Tuesday. The event officially set the direction for the new era of Falcons football, as Stefanski broke down just how excited he is about the team's roster.

It didn't take long for him to dish out some praise to superstar running back Bijan Robinson. When asked about the All-Pro back, the new head coach had a simple response.

In fact, Stefanski needed just two words to sum up his feelings on Robinson, saying, "He's good."

Kevin Stefanski makes his feelings on Bijan Robinson crystal clear in Falcons press conference

Not much else needs to be said about the star back. Robinson has clearly become one of the best players in football since being drafted by the Falcons back in 2023. He set career-high marks in both rushing yards and receiving yards this season, combining for over 2,000 total yards. Even when Atlanta's offense struggled to find a rhythm, they could always lean on their running back to make something happen.

Considering the heights that the back has reached in his first three seasons in the NFL, it would be difficult for Stefanski to say anything about him that hasn't already been said. Clearly, the new head coach was thrilled to work with such a dynamic player.

Robinson is the kind of athlete that a coach can completely build an offense around. He can be the centerpiece of both the rushing and passing attacks, forcing defenses to account for him on every play. Fans and media members don't need to be told just how good he is.

So, Stefanski kept it simple.

It will be a thrill to watch what a more experienced coach can do with such an electric player. While the previous regime got plenty of production out of Robinson, it seemed like they didn't always know how to deploy him best. Stefanski, who has coached top running backs like Nick Chubb and Dalvin Cook, will know how to get the most out of a superstar running back.

Robinson may have been a significant part of the reason Stefanski chose to become the head coach of the Falcons in the first place. This pairing could mean big things for Atlanta's offense moving forward. The NFL already knows the running back is good, but his new head coach is about to show them just how good he really is.