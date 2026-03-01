Kevin Stefanski can make perfect first impression if Falcons sign 2-time Pro Bowler

The best part about the Atlanta Falcons deciding to hire Kevin Stefanski and Ian Cunningham is the vision in which they want to build this team. They both want to rebuild this team from the trenches and make the Falcons more physically imposing, which needs to start and end with the offensive line.

Stefanski and Cunningham have both publicly admitted this, while the hire of legendary OL coach Bill Callahan showed their hand. So while the Dirty Birds had a good offensive line that played a major role in Bijan Robinson's record-breaking season, they can't get complacent and need to make it great.

Luckily, the perfect target was just dropped right into Atlanta's lap. It's been reported that the Green Bay Packers are expected to cut star IOL Elgton Jenkins before the start of the new league year, so the Falcons could potentially use that cost-cutting move to their advantage and bring him to Atlanta.

Elgton Jenkins is the perfect first move of the offseason for the Atlanta Falcons to make

In al likelihood, Jenkins will have several suitors vying for his services once he's released. He is one of the most versatile linemen in the NFL and can basically play anywhere asked of him, which is something that basically every team should be foaming at the mouth for at OL, including the Falcons.

Cunningham himself was an offensive lineman in college and Matt Ryan should know the importance of fortifying the offensive line, especially behind a young QB like Michael Penix Jr. Penix's injury history is worrisome, but the more this new regime can do to keep him well-protected, the better.

After starting his career predominantly playing at left guard, the Packers moved to the 30-year-old to center after signing Aaron Banks to a monster deal last offseason. And he fared pretty well given the change, but his season was cut short after suffering a season-ending lower leg fracture in Week 10.

This means that signing the Mississippi State product comes with some risk, but no signing doesn't. Him being 30 coming off of a major injury means that there's a chance he could be signed to a more team-friendly deal, which is something that'll play to Atlanta's advantage if they actually pursue him.

You may look at the Falcons' OL and think no changes are needed, but you're wrong. Chris Lindstrom is one of the most reliable linemen in the NFL, but was one of the worst right guards in the NFL in terms of pressure rate percentage, while LG Matthew Bergeron will be a free agent next offseason.

Ryan Neuzil also may not be a long-term fix at center, so the Falcons will have no shortage of places where Jenkins could be a plug and play option. Signing him is something Cunningham and Stefanski should consider when the new league year starts so they can put their money where their mouth is.