Kevin Stefanski makes his feelings about Bijan Robinson crystal clear

The Atlanta Falcons have their head coach for the 2026 season, hiring Kevin Stefanski to take over the reins. The good news for Falcons fans is that Stefanski appears to be the right guy to get the absolute best out of this excellent rushing attack and he's already saying all of the right things about this group.

Stefanski raved about Bijan Robinson in his introductory press conference, noting that he was looking forward to talking to his new running back when he accepted the head coaching job. From the brief comments about Robinson, it's obvious how excited Stefanski is to work with his new running back and it's hard to blame him.

"I couldn't wait to talk to him, spend some time with him. This is a special person," Stefanski said. "There's no shortage of things he can do with the ball."

Bijan Robinson received the ultimate endorsement from Kevin Stefanski

While Robinson had a fantastic season in 2025 (2,298 scrimmage yards and 11 total touchdowns), there were plenty of games where he was absolutely underused, which was frustrating. Stefanski has always been someone to lean on his run game and while, yes, maybe that's because he never had great quarterbacks during his time in Cleveland, he'll be in a similar situation in Atlanta so that's good news for Robinson and the Falcons run game.

The Falcons spent the eighth overall pick on Robinson in the 2023 NFL Draft and he's been awesome in each of his three years in the league. Even with some games where he wasn't used as much as he should have been last year, Robinson still put up unreal numbers so just think of what he'll be able to accomplish with an offensive-minded head coach like Stefanski.

When the Falcons hired Raheem Morris two years ago, people felt like this team could compete for a Super Bowl. They were loaded with talent and were in a weak division, so why couldn't they make a run? Unfortunately, we saw how that ended and it's why Morris is out and Stefanski is in.

Hopefully, Stefanski is the difference-maker this Falcons organization needs and if he can truly get the most out of Robinson and the rushing attack, the sky truly is the limit for this squad in 2026 and beyond.