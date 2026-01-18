Kevin Stefanski may be inching closer to naming Falcons OC hire after latest buzz

The Atlanta Falcons hired another former head coach looking for a second chance as they try to get back on track, as Matt Ryan decided to hire former Cleveland Browns leading man Kevin Stefanski as the successor to Raheem Morris.

Stefanski's success may be determined by how well he nailed his coordinator hires. On the offensive side of the ball, Stefanski may be bringing in one of his most trusted confidants as he tries to wash away the stink of Zac Robinson's half-baked interpretation of what Sean McVay runs.

According to Ian Rapoport, Stefanski is strongly considering bringing his former Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees over with him to Atlanta. It remains to be seen if Rees calls plays, as Stefanski gave him that responsibility when the ship started sinking in Cleveland.

While Rees didn't put up the type of numbers that would have made him the type of hot-shot candidate that coaches fawn over, he is still regarded as a promising coaching prospect who should be able to be more productive with the tools he would have at his disposal.

Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski may name Tommy Rees as OC

Rees, who will turn just 34 years old in May, had experience as a top-level college coordinator at both Notre Dame and Alabama. The Browns gave him precious little to work with over the last few years, as Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders were burdened with a terrible offensive line and wide receiver tandem.

Rees would get the best running back, wide receiver, and (possibly) tight end he has ever worked with in Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts, respectively. Even with Michael Penix Jr. recovering from injury, the improved offensive line should make life easy for Rees.

As far as the defensive coordinator, the Falcons have all but officially confirmed that Jeff Ulbrich will stay in charge. After the success he had with a very young unit that was unplayable under Jimmy Lake, the former Jets defensive coordinator and interim head coach certainly warranted another shot with a new regime.

Stefanski's coaching hires may end up making or breaking how well he does in his second destination. If he gives Rees full control of the offense, and the rising star is unable to get Penix looking like someone who can win big divisional games, there's a good chance that Atlanta will be looking for another new coach in the short-term.