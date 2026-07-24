Kevin Stefanski must feel fortunate to be with Falcons given Browns' QB drama

Do the Atlanta Falcons have an ideal quarterback situation? Absolutely not, but things could be worse. Just look at the situation head coach Kevin Stefanski was in across his last few years with the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns, who have searched for a franchise quarterbacks for decades, have no shortage of bodies. But they have a shortage of strong competition. Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel -- who will start? No one knows.

What we do know is that the former Browns coach and new Falcons' coach have a much more straightforward decision to make at the most important position before Week 1 kicks off--and he should feel fortunate for that one.

Kevin Stefanski has a much easier QB decision on his hands with Falcons

Think about trying to decide between starting high-priced veteran Watson or second-year players Sanders and Gabriel. It is no easy decision for new head coach Todd Monken. Frankly, none of these players have any business starting for a team in 2026.

Meanwhile, Stefanski has to choose between Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. It is truly a straightforward decision that comes down to a split in reps and whether or not Penix is healthy.

Trying to navigate the trio of passers in Cleveland can't be anything but chaotic, especially given Watson's cap hit. How do you fairly evaluate while also giving enough reps to the guy who wins the job? The number of questions we have already discussed is absurd.

I am sure that Stefanski is grateful for his firing and immediate hiring with a team that has more talent and fewer uncertainties. When you look at last year's stats for each of the teams' quarterbacks, there is a clear advantage.

Falcons QBs:

Tua Tagovailoa: 14 games, 260 completions, 2660 yds, 20 TD, 15 Int

Michael Penix Jr.: 9 games, 166 completions, 1,982 yds, 9 TD, 3 Int

Browns QBs:

Deshaun Watson: DNP

Shedeur Sanders: 8 games, 120 completions, 1,400 yds, 7 TD, 10 Int

Dillon Gabriel: 6 games, 110 completions, 937 yds, 7 TD, 2 Int

None of these numbers will blow you away. But surely Stefanski would rather work with the duo of former top-10 picks that his new team has. Both guys are better options than any of the Browns' choices.

Not to mention, there is much more talent around the quarterbacks in Atlanta: a better offensive line, Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Jahan Dotson, Kyle Pitts, among others. The Browns are relying on an offensive line that allowed 25 more sacks, and Quinshon Judkins, Jerry Jeudy, and Harold Fannin Jr.

Sometimes getting fired can be the best thing to happen to you, and nobody proves that more than Stefanski. Hopefully, the two-time Coach of the Year will break the Falcons' long playoff drought.