Kevin Stefanski's latest comments all but confirmed Falcons' vision for Jahan Dotson

When Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about adding Jahan Dotson, his answer was short but revealing: “His skillset is something we believe we can utilize.”

That’s not how coaches talk about flyers, reclamation projects, or back-end roster pieces. That’s how they talk about players they already have a vision for.

And when you look at how the Falcons reshaped their receiver room before Dotson arrived, that role becomes even clearer. They see him as a long-term chess piece alongside Drake London.

The Falcons created an opening at WR2 before Jahan Dotson ever signed

Before the new league year even began, Atlanta released Darnell Mooney and KhaDarel Hodge, freeing up roughly $10 million in cap space and leaving a noticeable hole behind London. That wasn’t accidental.

General manager Ian Cunningham had already called wide receiver a “premium position” at the combine. Then Atlanta went into free agency with only London and Casey Washington as returning receivers who had started games for the team.

Dotson walks into that situation on a two-year, $15 million deal ($10M guaranteed) as an immediate piece of the puzzle. And that won't change, even if the Falcons add another WR in the NFL Daft.

He’s not being asked to be WR1. He’s not being asked to be a volume target. He’s being asked to be something the Falcons simply did not have in 2025: a movable, field-stretching, inside-outside weapon defenses have to account for snap-to-snap.

Which is exactly how Dotson described himself fitting into this offense.

“I feel like (their scheme) tailors to my skillset specifically, being able to move inside, outside. My versatility as a receiver, playing everywhere on the field. They do a great job moving their playmakers around and putting them in advantageous situations to make plays.”

Dotson called Atlanta a “fresh start” and a place where he felt “alignment.”

With the Philadelphia Eagles, Dotson was a complementary piece behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in a loaded offense. With Washington, he entered a franchise in transition and was later traded when a new regime took over. In Atlanta, he’s walking into an offense built around:

Drake London’s size and catch radius

Bijan Robinson as a matchup nightmare

Kyle Pitts as a coverage stressor

And now Dotson as the speed and movement piece that ties it together

He even contributed in Philadelphia’s Super Bowl run, catching two touchdowns in the Wild Card round and setting up a goal-line score in the Super Bowl. The ability has always been there. What hasn’t been there is a coach saying, we know exactly how to use you. Stefanski just did.

And when a head coach says, “His skillset is something we believe we can utilize,” that’s not optimism. That’s a blueprint.