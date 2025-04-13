Kirk Cousins becomes untradeable after Browns' latest QB signing

From day one, the Cleveland Browns have been the No. 1 landing spot for Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins. They have the need, he fits the scheme, and Kevin Stafanski coached him in Minnesota.

However, just because he is a great fit doesn't mean it will happen, and after the latest free agency news, it appears like it won't happen.

Cleveland Browns sign Joe Flacco leaving the Atlanta Falcons in a panic

Terry Fontenot can say he is fine making Kirk Cousins his backup quarterback all he wants, but it's hard to believe him. Not only does the veteran quarterback not want to be here, but trade rumors will be a distraction.

We already know that a potential trade would happen after the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Cousins doesn't want a top talent lurking behind him like this past season.

All along, it has felt like that team would be the Cleveland Browns. Banking on Kirk Cousins seemed logical; he would bring instant experience, credibility, and success to the locker room and allow them to draft Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter.

But to the chagrin of the Falcons, the Browns signed Joe Flacco Friday morning.

Reunion: the Cleveland Browns and veteran quarterback Joe Flacco reached agreement today on a one-year, $4 million deal worth up to $13 million with incentives, his agency @JLSports3 told ESPN. Flacco now will return to Cleveland, where he won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the… pic.twitter.com/pOaCuhrVmS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 11, 2025

Does this take them out of the running completely? No, but trading for Kenny Pickett, signing Joe Flacco, and trading for Kirk Cousins would be quite the plan by Andrew Berry.

Other teams who might be interested in the Falcons' quarterback are the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, and New Orleans Saints.

With that being said, the Steelers will likely land Aaron Rodgers, the Giants aren't likely to add Cousins to a room with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, and the Saints can't afford his salary and don't want an aging veteran after the Derek Carr disaster.

Needless to say, Joe Flacco could ruin the Atlanta Falcons' chances at trading Kirk Cousins this offseason. They may have to wait for the inevitable injury and desperation.