Atlanta Falcons planning to trade Kirk Cousins during the Draft?

A Kirk Cousins trade has been put on ice until Draft time. The veteran apparently doesn't want to be "Penix'd" again (apparently, this is a new term in the media) so he won't waive his no-trade clause until he knows his destination isn't drafting a first-round talent.

Honestly, it is a strange move on his part because a team trading for him isn't going to make him their backup. Not to mention, it isn't like he will find a team that will commit to him for the long run, but I digress.

The question we all have, what will the timing of a trade look like? Will it come during or after the Draft? Let's take a look.

Kirk Cousins could be traded after Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft

The reality is that Kirk Cousins can't be picky when selecting a new team. There aren't many openings, which becomes especially true after the conclusion of the Draft.

At this point, Cousins seems to desire a team that doesn't draft a first-round quarterback. Essentially this means not the Titans, and whoever takes Shedeur Sanders and maybe Jaxson Dart. So, once Thursday night ends, Terry Fontenot's phone may start buzzing.

In a perfect world, the Falcons want to add a pick to this year's Draft. They don't have many picks and still need to fill many holes. That is why a mid-Draft trade could happen.

It is the best for all parties: the Falcons get extra capital and rid themselves of the spotlight they are under, Kirk Cousins avoids being 'Penix'd' and his uncertainty is settled, and the other team fills their need, allowing them to address other positions.

That final point is an important one, no team wants to leave the Draft without a starting quarterback. They cannot bank on landing Cousins because the Falcons will leverage that. By landing him late Thursday or on Friday, you settle everything down.

All in all, keep your phone close after the conclusion of Day 1 because things may happen quickly.