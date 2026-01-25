Kirk Cousins' pinned best and worst landing spots are clear as day

When the Atlanta Falcons decided to bring in Kirk Cousins in the 2024 offseason, it looked as if they were looking to go all in. They had great pieces around him and it looked like the expectation was that Atlanta was going to try and make a deep run into the playoffs. That plan was then sidetracked as the Falcons drafted Michael Penix Jr. in the draft that offseason which caused so much confusion.

While Cousins had his moments for the best in his first season, he went downhill very quickly. He didn’t even finish the season as the starter due to his horrible performance on the field, finishing 2024 with just two more touchdowns than interceptions.

Coming into this season, it was expected that Penix would be the starter and he was up until he tore his ACL, in which Cousins stepped in for the rest of the season.

Cousins wasn’t bad to finish the season, but the Falcons eventually restructured his contract to where he is set to become a free agent. With Atlanta getting a new head coach in Kevin Stefanski, who knows if Stefanski wants to have him back as a veteran presence. If not, then maybe Cousins will indeed hit free agency.

Kirk Cousins' pinned landing spots are very obvious

Kristopher Knox from Bleacher Report listed two potential landing spots for Cousins should he hit free agency, with the best place being with the Vikings and the worst place being with the Jets.

Knox on the Vikings as best landing spot for Cousins:

"The Vikings, though, would actually provide a better landing spot for Cousins, assuming they don't trust J.J. McCarthy, who struggled through injuries in 2025. Minnesota has an excellent receiving corps, and Cousins had his last Pro Bowl campaign under Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell." Kristopher Knox, Bleacher Report

Knox on the Jets as worst landing spot for Cousins:

"The Jets have a lackluster offensive supporting cast and aren't built to compete in the AFC East in the near future. Cousins, who is a 37-year-old pure pocket passer, should be seeking a strong skill group and a chance to get back to the postseason right away." Kristopher Knox, Bleacher Report

Cousins’ time in the NFL is limited and if he is not with the Falcons in March, it is extremely important for him to decide what’s best. Obviously, Cousins had major success with the Vikings but it ended with him tearing his achilles and not playing another down there. Under Kevin O’Connell, Cousins thrived and he had great playmakers to help him out.

As for the Jets, it will be extremely interesting to see who will be under center for them. It’s highly unlikely that Justin Fields is the one again, and this quarterback outside of Fernando Mendoza (who is more than likely to go No. 1 overall) is not good whatsoever. Cousins should not end his career on the worst team arguably in the NFL.