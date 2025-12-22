Kirk Cousins pulled no punches about humiliating Falcons' viral trick-play failure

The Atlanta Falcons were still victorious against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16, but that doesn't mean they didn't still leave points on the board. On first-and-goal in the fourth quarter, Zac Robinson dialed up a surprise trick play which worked out perfectly, but the Falcons again failed to capitalize.

After starting tackle Jake Matthews reported as eligible, the Dirty Birds schemed up Matthews up for his first career receiving touchdown, but Kirk Cousins faced pressure and the pass sailed right through Matthews' hands. And even Cousins really wanted to see his tackle haul in the TD pass.

Kirk Cousins on the incomplete pass to Jake Matthews in the end zone: "It was pretty soul-crushing to realize we didn’t connect when you see how open he was." — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) December 22, 2025

Yes, the Falcons scored on the very next play by virtue of a Cousins' QB sneak, but fans everywhere held their breath when Matthews dropped that one. The 33-year-old certainly is no Drake London, but it would have been very fun if this play worked the way Robinson expected and he caught the pass.

Even Kirk Cousins knows Falcons missed a big one with Jake Matthews' drop

The 37-year-old completed 21-of-35 passes for 197 passing yards, three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) and an interception. Even though Cousins didn't light up the box score like he did last week in Tampa Bay, he still managed to impress fans for the second consecutive game.

He once again proved to fans he is a more than viable starting quarterback. but the story of this game were his struggles against the blitz. Like on the costly drop, Cousins got frantic in the face of pressure and missed his wide-open receiver (well, lineman), and the pass still hit him in the hands.

He was fantastic otherwise, so it's hard for fans to be upset, but this much accountability is extremely exciting, especially following a win. While this particular play didn't result in success, Cousins might have quietly helped save Raheem Morris' job amid ongoing questions about his coach's job security.

The four-time Pro Bowler is no stranger to delivering an elite pass in the red zone, but this one certainly wasn't one of his best. The play design was impeccable, but the Falcons didn't convert due to an issue that has plagued the Falcons all season long: their affinity for dropping the football.

While Matthews gets a pass given he's 310 pounds and is meant to block for Cousins rather than catch for him, it's still interesting to consider. Even with Drake London back in the lineup, the receivers struggled to hold onto the ball, as dropped plagued promising offensive possessions once again.

Even Matthews himself was willing to poke fun at his own expense after the play, even admitting they likely won't dial this one up again anytime soon.

Jake Matthews: "I doubt I'll be on the Juggs machine." https://t.co/f24noaTZRt — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) December 22, 2025

It was a funny anecdote from Cousins. but I don't think he's complaining given the final outcome.