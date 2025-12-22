Raheem Morris told it like it is while discussing Falcons' breakout star of Week 16

For the second straight week, the Atlanta Falcons won a road game despite the odds being stacked against them. Last time around it was the penalties, but this week. the defense forced a turnover at the best possible time to stun the Arizona Cardinals 26-19 to cap off an electric Week 16 showing.

Kirk Cousins and the offense delivered, but Jeff Ulbrich's defense rose to the occasion. Despite their lack of cornerback depth, the Falcons did a great job keeping Trey McBride in check, but what was even more impressive was practice squad cornerback C.J. Henderson's game-sealing interception of Jacoby Brissett.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris on cornerback CJ Henderson: "Absolutely proud of him." — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) December 22, 2025

Prior to Sunday, Henderson hadn't appeared in an NFL game since the 2023 season and hadn't recorded an interception since 2022. And while of those streaks helped the Falcons improve to 6-9 on the year, Raheem Morris provided Atlanta's hero of the game with some much-deserved praise.

C.J. Henderson came through for the Falcons in Week 16 win over Arizona

Morris admitted he was "absolutely proud of Henderson", and if you consider his story, it's hard not to be. The 27-year-old had a bright future in Jacksonville, but after he was shockingly traded to Carolina, it saw his NFL future come into serious question after missing all of 2024 due to a neck injury.

The Florida product was a first-round pick in 2020 NFL Draft, and those days feel like a distant memory. He lasted just 10 games with the Jaguars before being traded, which was a PR circus since he seemingly requested a trade in the middle of what was a disappointing rookie season in 2020.

He signed with the Falcons this offseason, but was a victim of August roster cuts. Henderson spent all season on the practice squad until he finally got his shot, which came because the Atlanta secondary was missing both Mike Hughes and Billy Bowman Jr. due to injury against the Cardinals.

After Cobee Bryant struggled to contain Michael Wilson, Jeff Ulbrich turned to Henderson in hopes of making a much-needed defensive change. He logged four tackles (three solo), a pass breakup, and an interception, so he certainly impressed in his first NFL action in nearly two seasons.

Hughes could return from his ankle injury against the Rams next Monday, but either way, it's clear from Morris' statement that this team trusts Henderson. And given he significantly out-played Bryant, who had a perfect chance to cement his own future, he certainly lapped him in the CB pecking order.