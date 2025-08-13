Kirk Cousins trade destination has never been more obvious after injury

Raheem Morris and the Atlanta Falcons have been skirting around the Kirk Cousins trade speculation all offseason as they wait for a desperate team to come calling.

Well, it turns out Morris' former team might just be that desperate team.

The Los Angeles Rams are limping through practice and the preseason, worried about the health of their veteran quarterback, Matt Stafford.

Stafford has been dealing with a concerning back injury that has no apparent timeline, which could push them to trade for a quick fix in Kirk Cousins.

Matt Stafford's injury could have the Rams calling about Kirk Cousins

Matt Stafford is still an excellent quarterback who can win playoff games, but he has to be healthy.

Health has been an issue for the veteran these past few years, and now it has become an even bigger issue as he deals with back problems.

As many know, the last thing anyone wants is back problems. It is an injury that may never fully heal, which could end Stafford's playing days at any point, similar to Derek Carr.

There is no doubt the Rams are seriously concerned about this. They have already seen return timelines spoiled because the quarterback doesn't feel ready to return to the field.

Ultimately, at what point does this affect how the Rams prepare for the regular season?

If this injury is significant enough, Kirk Cousins could be their quick fix.

Rams General Manager Les Snead, Raheem Morris, and the Falcons have a long history with each other, which would help finalize a trade.

Nevertheless, if Stafford is able to return soon, this trade becomes improbable.

As has been the case for months, a Kirk Cousins deal rides on a significant injury. Will it be Matt Stafford? Only time will tell.

More Falcons news: