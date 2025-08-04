Veteran's strong training camp has ruined Falcons' perfect trade plan

The Atlanta Falcons are in a weird situation with Kirk Cousins right now. He has seemingly resigned to the idea of being a backup, along with the team.

However, that doesn't mean the Falcons wouldn't jump at the opportunity to move on from the expensive veteran if given the chance.

When examining the league, the Cleveland Browns make a lot of sense as a potential trade target if everything goes according to plan. But, to this point, that has been anything but the case.

Falcons' potential Joe Flacco, Kirk Cousins trade spoiled with strong camp

The Browns have put on the quarterback battle of a lifetime by signing Joe Flacco, trading for Kenny Pickett, and drafting Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

From the Falcons' point of view, they have been hoping none of those guys establishes themselves as a clear-cut starter.

This in an effort to dangle Kirk Cousins in front of Kevin Stefanski's face, hoping he takes the bait.

Stefanski knows his job is on the line this season; the last thing he wants is a quarterback debacle. Cousins would likely be his next target, considering he worked with him in Minnesota.

However, things are not shaping up that way as Joe Flacco has been killing it in training camp, throwing dimes like these:

It is obvious the Browns will run it back with the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

This leaves the Dirty Birds back at square one. They have to wait for a major quarterback injury to a contending team.

Or, they can keep him around as a high-quality backup and a mentor for Michael Penix Jr., with the intention of releasing him in the offseason. At this point, that is the more likely outcome, as we talked about in an earlier article.

All said, the preseason will determine the outcome of Kirk Cousins, both by way of the Browns' situation and a potential injury. Keep an eye out around the league as the Falcons hold onto one of the most valuable trade pieces.

