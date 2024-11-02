Kirk Cousins will quickly catapult himself into the MVP race
Kirk Cousins has been everything the Atlanta Falcons were hoping for. The prized free agent signing has come up clutch numerous times, guided the offense, put up outstanding stats, and, most importantly, kept the Falcons in the thick of the playoff race.
Currently, Cousins is the favorite to win 'Comeback Player of the Year,' which is great but he will quickly see him launch himself into the 'Most Valuable Player' discussion over the final nine games.
MVP is within reach for Falcons QB Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins' name is near the top of every quarterback statistic this season. If we ignore Aaron Rodgers and C.J. Stroud's stats from this week, Cousins ranks third in passing yards, sixth in passing touchdowns, eighth in completion percentage and yards per attempt, seventh in 20+ yard completions, and has the fourth-most 40+ yard completions.
While none of those rankings would scream unanimous MVP, he will have a prime opportunity to change that.
Of the nine remaining opponents, six rank in the bottom 12 in yards per attempt allowed and/or passing yards allowed.
The other factor is that as the Falcons defense continues to decline, the offense will have to play aggressively. This means a lot of passing attempts and deep shots.
MVP is an award that also requires team success; if Atlanta wins the division then Cousins will have that checked off his list. Voters also have to take into account the dramatic changed the veteran quarterback has brought to this team.
Kirko Chains must outplay guys like Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. That won't be easy considering those two are more dynamic players. Nevertheless, with an offensive outburst down the stretch, the new Falcons quarterback can push for the highest on-field award at NFL Honors.