Kyle Pitts' immediate future prediction is what fans were expecting all along

It is going to be an interesting offseason for the Atlanta Falcons, who don’t have a first round pick in the draft this year and are going with a new regime. Right now, the Falcons have brought in Kevin Stefanski as their next head coach and they are currently going through their general manager process.

One key decision that this Falcons’ new regime will have to make is deciding on Kyle Pitts’ future with the Falcons. Drafted 4th overall in 2021 out of Florida, Pitts was a “can’t miss” prospect. However, his career got off to a very funky start.

While he did reach over 1,000 yards in his rookie season, he had just one touchdown. From 2022-2024, Pitts continued to not be a factor with Atlanta’s offense, averaging just 541 yards per season. He also had just 9 touchdowns in that three season span.

Then this season came, and while the Falcons had some solid wins, they fell apart at the worst time to be eliminated from the playoffs, but then started playing great football even though it was was too late. When it came to Pitts’ production, he managed to get over 900 yards and he was in the endzone 5 times which is the most for him in a season.

Now the question that Atlanta must answer is what their next move will be with Pitts, as he has outplayed his rookie contract.

Kyle Pitts prediction should be no surprise to Falcons fans

Jeremy Fowler from ESPN wrote about various predictions that were made by NFL executives, coaches and scouts, and one of those predictions surrounds Pitts. The prediction that was made was that the Falcons would franchise tag Pitts. Fowler mentioned how “the tag for tight ends projects to be at $15.9 million.”

An AFC executive told Fowler “the number is reasonable and is a good basis for a long-term deal for him.”

The Falcons’ offseason has a ton of questions and this new regime will have the tough task to decide the future of the roster. When it comes to Pitts, it does make a lot of sense to atleast secure something in the short-term. If he can thrive under Stefanski, no matter who is under center, then he may earn himself his second contract by Atlanta.

For right now, the Falcons should not want to lose him for nothing. Use the franchise tag, and see if there is a long-term future with him.