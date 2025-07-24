Kyle Pitts is in his final year in Atlanta and he can't do anything about it

We frequently see ironic and, frankly, awkward situations arise in the National Football League. It is a business full of unique situations, which is exactly what the Atlanta Falcons are in.

Kyle Pitts, who was supposed to be the first building block in the franchise's rebuild, has not lived up to the expectations of the highest-drafted tight end. Now, whether or not it is a result of him or his environment is subjective.

What isn't subjective is that he is entering his final year with the team that drafted him four years ago.

Atlanta Falcons have already made up their mind on Kyle Pitts

Assuming Kyle Pitts wants to stay with the Falcons, it must feel helpless being in his shoes right now; there is nothing he can do to land a second contract next offseason.

The reasoning is simple: if he has another disappointing season, the Falcons will let him walk; if he has a monster season, the Falcons won't (and shouldn't) get into an inevitable bidding war.

And anything in the middle will sway to that most closesly describes it.

This is an awkward situation because you figure any team is willing to reward their players for an outstanding season. However, that isn't the case here because the Falcons have to pay Drake London, and eventually Bijan Robinson and Michael Penix Jr.

Paying four skill players top-of-the-market money isn't feasible.

Heck, not even the Bengals have done that. They had to cram to pay Joe Burrow and his two superstar receivers. Now think about what adding a $20 million running back would do to them.

The only way Terry Fontenot re-signs his first draft pick is if he uses the franchise tag, or if Michael Penix Jr. relies on him heavily this year, and he is willing to take a hometown discount.

Outside of those two scenarios, Kyle Pitts is auditioning for another team this season.

