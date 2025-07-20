Falcons can unlock Michael Penix Jr.'s top ability by signing this free agent

Michael Penix Jr. was heralded as the best deep passer coming out of the 2024 NFL Draft. In three starts as a rookie, he showed the same ability, leaving the Atlanta Falcons excited for what is to come.

However, the receivers need to get open down the field. The Falcons have a nice trio with Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Ray-Ray McCloud III, all of whom can produce big yards on any given play, but they can still get better.

There is a big-name receiver who was released this offseason that should have the Dirty Birds interested.

Gabe Davis would help deepen the deep passing game for Michael Penix Jr.

Gabe Davis signed a big contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars last offseason that did not age well. The Jags released him before his second season after a disappointing first year in Florida.

However, Davis still has a lot to offer any team as a big-game performer and a deadly deep threat; two reasons the Falcons should be calling.

Through his four seasons in Buffalo, Davis averaged 16.7 yards per reception and had a reception of at least 49 yards in each of those seasons, helping him to 27 touchdowns.

The Dirty Birds should jump at the chance to sign him if he is willing to sign a one-year prove-it deal.

Having an extra threat who can produce 20-plus-yard catches would be especially beneficial for this Michael Penix Jr.-led offense.

The Falcons' depth consists of KhaDarel Hodge, Casey Washington, Jamal Agnew, Chris Blair, Nick Nash, Dylan Drummond, Jesse Matthews, David Sills V, and Makai Polk.

None of those guys has a strong track record of downfield production, making Davis the best option.

This offense's identity will be generating explosive plays; signing the former Jaguar gives them important depth to give the starters an occasional rest, and in case of injury.

More Falcons news and rumors: