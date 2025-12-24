Kyle Pitts' long-awaited breakout could force Terry Fontenot's hand this offseason

Even with Drake London back in the lineup, it didn't stop Kyle Pitts from building on his historic Week 15 performance in Week 16, It wasn't a three-touchdown game like it was in Tampa Bay, but the fifth-year tight end scored another touchdown in the Atlanta Falcons' 26-19 victory over the Cardinals.

The majority of the 25-year-old's time in Atlanta has been defined by mismanagement and missed opportunity, but he's finally turning a corner. Pitts caught seven of nine targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Arizona, and only Bijan Robinson recorded more receiving yards on the team in Week 16.

Pitts has become one of the most dangerous pass-catchers in football across the last month, which has made fans ready for the team to invest in him long-term. Across the last month, he's tied for third in receiving yards, second in receptions, and his four touchdowns are tied for the league lead among all pass-catchers.

Since Week 13, Kyle Pitts is tied for third in the NFL in receiving yards (395), tied for second in receptions (31) and his four touchdowns are tied for the most in the league.



Not among tight ends. This is overall. #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) December 22, 2025

The Florida product is finally living up to the expectations fans set when the Dirty Birds drafted him, which makes his impending free agency even more encouraging. And it's clear Falcons' GM Terry Fontenot needs to retain his budding superstar pass-catcher by any means necessary this spring.

The Falcons can't afford to let Kyle Pitts walk in free agency this offseason

With Pitts set to hit free agency and both Robinson and Drake London now eligible for lucrative extensions, it will make extending the ex-Mackey Award winner difficult. That's why it's increasingly likely the Atlanta front office uses the franchise tag on Pitts before agreeing to a long-term contract.

His 80 receptions and 854 receiving yards are his highest season totals since his 1,000 yard rookie season, while his five touchdowns marked a new career-high, and the season isn't over yet. And for a player who was starting to be labeled a draft bust, he's been putting those claims to rest as of late.

While London was sidelined, the Falcons' offense was running through Pitts, so he's more than earned a second contract in Atlanta. Far too many people expected his future with the team to be in peril this year, but a serious bounce-back campaign has been showing what fans knew was possible.

He was heralded as a generational draft prospect, and is finally returning that top -five price tag from a few years back, so now that he's been that perfect middle-of-the-field weapon for Kirk Cousins, the Falcons have to move swiftly to put pen to paper on a long-term extension.