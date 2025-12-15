Ian Rapoport silently confirmed Kyle Pitts all but revived his Falcons' future

Kyle Pitts had a historic performance on Thursday Night Football. He became the first tight end since Shannon Sharpe in 1996 to have 150-plus receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in a game.

What that performance did was make the Atlanta Falcons' offseason decision that much tougher. Pitts is due to hit free agency, and after seeing what he is capable of, they would be remiss not to bring him back.

Fortunately for them (and unfortunately for Pitts), there is an easy way to keep him around at a reasonable price: the franchise tag.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: The #Falcons had nothing to play for on TNF and showed a lot. That should factor into Arthur Blank's evaluation. Meanwhile, TE Kyle Pitts made himself some money. pic.twitter.com/JOwOZAnKas — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 13, 2025

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, that may be what the team plans on doing months from now if a long-term deal isn't agreed upon.

Falcons could use the franchise tag on star tight end Kyle Pitts

Pitts has been a key piece of the offseason since wide receiver Drake London went down with a PCL injury. It feels like the first time since his rookie season that he has been the focal point of the passing game.

It has also given him the chance to show the talent that made him the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

His four-week stretch has launched him to the team lead in receptions (73) and targets (97), and second in receiving touchdowns (4) and receiving yards (797). It is also his first season with more than 670 receiving yards since 2021.

At his position, he is top five in both receptions and receiving yards. Crazy enough, there is a strong chance he finishes the season with his first 1,000-yard season since he was a rookie—he needs 203 yards in the final three games.

If he continues to produce, the Falcons have to use the franchise tag. They likely won't be able to compete with other teams in a free-agency bidding war, but tagging him ensures you bring him back for another year.

It would essentially be a one-year deal worth around $15 million. However, as Rapoport said, his agent isn't a fan of the tag (and you can't blame him). Players don't have to sign the tag, so we could see Pitts hold out until an extension comes along.

Health is a main reason for a holdout. While Pitts has played every game over the past three seasons, he suffered a nasty knee injury in 2022 that lingered longer than anyone expected. Signing and playing on the tag is a risk.

The Falcons haven't tagged a player since Grady Jarrett in 2019, who ended up signing an extension before the deadline. They haven't had a player play on the tag since Brent Grimes in 2012.

This year, it seems that streak will end with Pitts. He has shown too much production to let him walk, even if a compensatory pick would come as a result.