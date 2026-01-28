Kyle Pitts' projected free agency landing spot can only make Falcons fans laugh

The Atlanta Falcons will have to make a decision on Kyle Pitts’ future with the team, which could be very short if the Falcons either don’t franchise tag him or extend him to a long-term deal. It’s been an up-and-down career for Pitts, but he also hasn’t exactly been with the best quarterback situation either.

He has only had over 1,000 yards once in his career, but is coming off a highly productive season in 2025. At the same time, new head coach Kevin Stefanski will have to decide if he could see Pitts being part of his offense for years to come despite him not being there when Pitts was drafted.

However, there is a world where Pitts is no longer with Atlanta which could give him the chance to go somewhere else and have his talents utilized in a way that was never truly unlocked with the Falcons. At the same time, if Pitts does have the opportunity to go somewhere else, he would have to decide if it’s a better situation than in Atlanta.

Alex Kay from Bleacher Report projected the landing spots for the top pending free agent players at each position, and Kay has listed the Miami Dolphins as the place for Pitts. That prediction should have Falcons fans laughing because Miami is not a great spot for Pitts.

Falcons fans can only laugh at predicted landing spot for Kyle Pitts to Dolphins

Don’t get me wrong, the Falcons still have to evaluate the situation to see if Michael Penix Jr. is the true franchise quarterback. He did show some flashes, but now the pressure is really turning up on him with Stefanski now in charge.

However, when you look at the situations on offense between Miami and Atlanta, it’s not even close. The Falcons have a better situation because we know that Penix is under center. We don’t know who is going to be under center in Miami.

It sure does feel like Tua Tagovailoa has played his last snap in Miami, and who knows if Quinn Ewers is the best option moving forward. Would Pitts really want to go somewhere that has a bad quarterback situation? Who knows…

It will be interesting to see what the Falcons do with Pitts, but if he doesn’t come back, it will be even more interesting to see where he lands.