Latest Darnell Mooney injury updates after Falcons' WR leaves Week 11 clash early

The Atlanta Falcons enjoyed an offensive renaissance in the first half against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, but that just came with some disappointing injury news. As Atlanta leads 21-10 entering the break, it was reported that WR Darnell Mooney was questionable to return after suffering a rib injury.

After Raheem Morris admitted earlier this week that the root of the 28-year-old's struggles was a broken collarbone suffered in training camp, Mooney was enjoying one of his best outings of the season. He caught three of four targets for 34 receiving yards against a weak Panther secondary before exiting the contest.

Both Penix and Zac Robinson admitted earlier this week they expected the Tulane product to return to form throughout the final eight games of the season, their note of faith was well-placed. He's finally been hauling in the downfield targets from Penix that has helped ignite a struggling Falcons offense.

UPDATE: Mooney has returned to the game in the third quarter.

The 2020 fifth-round pick was held to just 13 receptions for 190 yards entering the game, but finally showcased that he was still capable of returning to his 2024 form. Mooney went for nearly 1,000 receiving yards in his first season in Atlanta, but has struggled to recapture that success in 2025.

A catalyst behind his struggles was the lack of rapport with Penix. Mooney's chemistry with the second-year quarterback has been nonexistent, which wasn't helped by the absence that held him out of training camp.

However, he shined when Kirk Cousins started last season, but the injuries have lingered this year. He missed both Weeks 1 and 6 due to injury, and another bout with the injury bug could see him miss even more time if he is unable to return.

Until then, a Dirty Birds team already in dire need of depth at wide receiver will be turning to some unappetizing options. KhaDarrel Hodge, Casey Washington, and David Sills V will step in in Mooney's absence, and it's abundantly clear that none of them are starting-caliber receivers in this league.

That's part of why the Falcons worked out some veteran pass-catchers earlier this week, but we'll have more updates when the game returns for second half action momentarily.