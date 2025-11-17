Latest Drake London injury update has Falcons fans fearing the worst

The Atlanta Falcons have officially hit their rock bottom of the 2025 season. On Sunday, they fell to 3-7, losing their fifth straight game in a row, and that was just the start of the bad news. Both Michael Penix Jr. and Drake London left the game early, and their injuries are expected to sideline them for some time. First, it was reported that Penix could be out for the season, then came the bad news for London.

On Monday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared that London suffered a PCL sprain, and will miss Atlanta’s Week 12 game against the New Orleans Saints, but could be sidelined for even longer than just the one game.

Source: #Falcons WR Drake London suffered a PCL sprain and is out this week and potentially more.



With Michael Penix Jr out this week with an aggravation of his bone bruise and London out with a sprain, Atlanta is significantly short-handed. pic.twitter.com/i6SMQ3jG9V — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2025

Drake London will miss time for Falcons with a knee injury

In other words, Atlanta’s season is essentially over. With seven losses heading into Week 12, the Falcons would likely have to win all of their remaining seven games to have a shot at the playoffs. Since the team will be without two of its brightest young stars, Penix possibly for the season and London for at least one game, a miraculous run probably isn’t going to happen.

That's an unfortunate reality for the Falcons, because the young quarterback and wide receiver duo built a phenomenal connection late last season, and were building on it this season whenever they were both on the field. On the year, London has 60 receptions for 810 yards and six touchdowns, in just nine games. He was well on his way to surpassing the career-best 100 receptions, 810 yards, and six touchdowns he posted a year ago.

With seven games left on the schedule, London will still have a chance to do that with Kirk Cousins under center, but it’ll all come down to how much time he has to miss. Rapoport is already reporting the wideout will miss Atlanta’s next game, but says it could possibly be more. If London has to miss multiple games, it’s fair to say things could reach a point where the Falcons may just consider shutting him down.

While only time will tell, what is currently clear is that 2025 has been a disaster of a season for the Falcons. Atlanta entered the year with hopes of contending, but is currently far from that.