3 winners (and 4 losers) from Falcons' disaster against rival Panthers

Things continue to spiral for the Atlanta Falcons after beating the Buffalo Bills. They are now 3-7 and headed toward another lazy January and February as this team dropped their fifth straight game to the Carolina Panthers.

There isn't much you can say anymore; this team is dysfunctional. Things won't get better because they are out of answers.

Here are three winners and four losers from another division and overtime loss.

Winners and losers from Falcons' loss to NFC South rival Panthers

Loser: Raheem Morris, HC

There isn't much good that has come from this season for Raheem Morris. His squad is underperforming to an unbelievable degree.

It is hard to imagine that Arthur Blank won't fire his head coach after the season. There are no excuses for what has happened this season.

Winner: Bijan Robinson, RB

Bijan Robinson was rolling right through the Panthers' defense in the first half. He showed everything from power to elusiveness for his first 100-yard game since Week 6.

Not one, but TWO broken tackles



🤯 @Bijan5Robinson



FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/BAm5Pu2rFT — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 16, 2025

The Falcons' offense was driven by Robinson (as well as Drake London), but, unfortunately, Zac Robinson decided to move away from the run game in the second half. It is a shame because he could've had an even bigger game if the play-caller had stuck with what was working.

Loser: Natrone Brooks, CB

It was an all-time bad game by Natrone Brooks. He was thrust into the lineup due to a rash of injuries, and he looked like the bottom-of-the-depth-chart player he is.

He had a two-play sequence in the second half where he gave up a long touchdown and then fumbled on the kick return. He was a main reason for the pass-defense disaster.

Winner: The injured cornerbacks

On the flip side, I don't think anyone is going to be devaluing Mike Hughes and Dee Alford now.

Missing two corners who would've stepped in as the No. 2 cornerback led to a massive game by Bryce Young. He threw for nearly 500 yards against a pass defense that was at the top of the league, and almost all of it came because of the void opposite A.J. Terrell.

You can argue Young wouldn't have broken 300 yards if Alford or Hughes were active.

Loser: Darnell Mooney, WR

Another week, another Darnell Mooney appearance.

The No. 2 receiver has literally been one of the worst starters at any position in the NFL. He is hurting this team because of his constant drops. It is hard to comprehend how far he has dropped off this season—injuries or not.

The worst part is they can't bench him because they have zero options behind him, and the London injury only made that more true.

Winner: The Los Angeles Rams

The Rams hold the Falcons' first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and they continue to watch their draft position improve by the week.

The Falcons wouldn't change their decision in the 2025 Draft because James Pearce Jr. has shown flashes of brilliance. Nevertheless, it still hurts that we could see the Rams drafting in the top 10 with the Falcons' pick.

Loser: Injuries

There is no doubt that injuries have been a culprit during this long losing streak (to a point). That only continued in Week 11.

The Dirty Birds were down Matt Bergeron, Zach Harrison, Mike Hughes, and Dee Alford. During the game, they lost Michael Penix Jr. and Drake London (who was already dealing with an illness and a back injury).

The injury reports the past couple weeks has been a sight to behold. And it will only get worse.