Latest Kirk Cousins update reveals painful timeline for potential trade

There's been no bigger topic this offseason, for the Atlanta Falcons, than what the team will end up doing with quarterback Kirk Cousins. Most of us know the timeline at this point.

After signing him to a massive deal just last offseason, the Falcons went out and drafted Michael Penix Jr. in the first round only to end up making the rookie their future late in the season.

Now, this offseason, Cousins is currently labeled the "backup" and is awaiting his next opportunity elsewhere. But, when will that happen? Are the Falcons committed to eventually finding him a new home?

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, a top NFL insider, recently speculated on which teams Cousins would end up going to if and when he was traded.

"If, say, Rodgers picks the Steelers this week, I’d expect that the Giants and Cleveland Browns would have at least some interest in making a move for the Atlanta Falcons’ very pricey backup. Ditto for the Steelers if they strike out," he wrote.

After allowing the March 15 deadline to pass, thus guaranteeing him a $10 million bonus for 2026, it appeared as though Atlanta wasn't in a hurry to make a deal happen. As it turns out, Cousins might not be either.

A Kirk Cousins trade appears unlikely to happen until after the 2025 NFL Draft

We know the obvious possible destinations for Cousins if and when he is traded. But, the when portion seems to be the real question. Breer notes Cousins' no-trade clause being of high importance, here:

"A big key, then, becomes Cousins’s possession of a no-trade clause in his contract.

"Why would Cousins block a trade to a place where he can start? My understanding it would be chiefly to avoid the situation he found himself in last April when he was blindsided by Atlanta’s decision to take Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth pick," Breer explained.

This only makes sense. In fact, it not only makes sense, but this is how it should be considering Cousins doesn't deserve to be put in the same position two years in a row. Whether or not the Falcons believe he's a capable starter is irrelevant, because there are other teams who certainly believe it to be true.

Cousins is a better option than any of the upcoming rookies, at least for 2025, and the league knows it. But, in order to protect himself, Cousins should wait until after the draft to try and facilitate a trade.