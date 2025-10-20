Latest Michael Penix Jr. injury update is vague enough to upset Falcons fans

Just when it looked like the Atlanta Falcons were going to bring about some normalcy after the league's most Helter Skelter team decided to wet themselves before a national audience against the San Francisco 49ers, they may need to deal with an injury to quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Head coach Raheem Morris seemingly confirmed that Penix was trying to play through a leg injury that was limiting his mobility and effectiveness, but he added that Penix gave him a thumbs-up and chose to remain in the game.

Morris also said that he is "not sure" about Penix's health. While he likely would have implied that something more serious may have been coming down the road if that was indeed the reality he found himself in, the fact that he was unable to give fans anything definitive to hang on to is likely going to be a bit irritating.

Falcons HC Raheem Morris has vague Michael Penix Jr. injury update

Penix struggled against a Robert Saleh-led defense widely considered to be one of the best in the league, as the raw box score numbers of 21-38 for 241 yards and one touchdown show someone who was ripping off some big chunk plays. Instead, Penix was missing layup throws and forcing throws that weren't there.

While Penix isn't exactly a particularly mobile quarterback, and Atlanta's offensive line has generally been proven to be reliable when compared to others across the league, starting someone who is essentially a rookie quarterback in terms of starting experience at less than 100 percent seems like a recipe for disaster.

The Falcons are uniquely equipped to survive if Penix's injury is more severe than initially let on, as they have a very expensive backup plan in veteran Kirk Cousins that can at least distribute the ball to playmakers. After all, he is a year removed from a 500-yard game against the Buccaneers.

The Falcons may finally have the defense they need to compete for a playoff spot, and it has become clear that their skill position players are up there with just about anyone. However, without the quarterback to make it all click, the playoff drought may continue.