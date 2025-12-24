Latest NFL rumors hint that Kirk Cousins is not getting traded anytime soon

The Atlanta Falcons have had a messy quarterback situation for the last two seasons, but with Michael Penix Jr. suffering a serious knee injury and Kirk Cousins looking to have somewhat of a pulse as an injury replacement, things are going to be even more complicated to get a handle on in the offseason.

While it might seem very tough to imagine the Falcons paying Cousins $35 million next season to be the backup quarterback who holds down the starting role until Penix comes back, the market for players that old with such dramatic financial demands seems to be quite small.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic does not envision a very robust market for Cousins' services, as he implies that Cousins likely would have been offloaded already if Atlanta were able to find a willing trade partner. For one more year, as Penix rehabilitates, Cousins will be back in Atlanta.

Falcons may find it tough to trade Kirk Cousins in offseason

Cousins has led the Falcons to a 3-3 record, completing 62% of his passes and throwing for eight touchdowns against four interceptions. Even with his limited mobility, Cousins' superior accuracy and football intelligence have been enough to help a dying Falcons team get up off the mat.

While the Cousins contract was structured in such a way that most of the guaranteed money is to be paid up front, the Falcons may see no need to get rid of him. With Penix hurt again and likely to miss a chunk of time at the beginning of next season, why dump someone who is a proven, capable quarterback?

Cousins is now 37 years old, plays a very unattractive style of football due to his lack of mobility that limits what any offensive coordinator can do with him, and likely isn't going to win games with his arm alone anymore. Unless Cousins is seeking another backup job, his starting prospects are limited.

Cousins appears to be more likely to fulfill the full terms of his contract in Atlanta than he is to find a new home, which is a frankly preposterous turn of events that was brought on by the Penix injury. Cousins' time in Atlanta has been underwhelming, but things could always be worse.