The Atlanta Falcons pulled off another shocking win in Week 16 against the Cardinals, which snapped a decades-long losing streak in Glendale. While C.J. Henderson was the major hero, the Falcons wouldn't have been able to prevail if not for a three-touchdown performance from QB Kirk Cousins.

Cousins completed 21 of 35 pass attempts for 197 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an interception, and added another touchdown on the ground. It wasn't as glamorous as his Week 15 over the Bucs, but he was able to overcome a rocky start to lead the Dirty Birds to another victory.

Amid ongoing questions surrounding his future, Cousins and the Falcons still found a way despite a near-defensive implosion. And here's what stood out from the 37-year-old's Week 16 performance on the road against a highly respectable Jonathan Gannon-led Arizona defense this afternoon.

3 biggest takeaways from Kirk Cousins' unexceptional Week 16 against the Cardinals

The receivers didn't make his life easier

The Falcons finally saw Drake London return after missing the last month due to a PCL sprain, which was a long time coming. However, he struggled in his first outing since Week 11, as he caught just three passes for 27 yards on eight targets, and he also recorded multiple costly drops on the day.

The 24-year-old hasn't played with Cousins all season, so it was natural to expect growing pains, but not like this. Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson once again led the passing game, which was in large part due to London playing limited snaps but also due to the lack of production from the receiver room.

His lack of athleticism is becoming a problem

The four-time Pro Bowler is 37 years old and two years removed from a torn Achilles, so there's no world where you'd expect him to have any Lamar Jackson-like athleticism. What he lacks in mobility he makes up for in football IQ and arm talent, but even that wasn't enough against the Arizona blitz.

Cousins struggled to handle the pressure Jonathan Gannon and the young Cardinals' defense brought, and it was costly. Early on, he struggled and threw a pathetic interception due to that pressure, which is mainly due to his inability to extend plays with his legs due to his advanced age.

His future isn't as murky as you'd think

A few weeks ago, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Falcons would be releasing Cousins in favor of a younger, cheaper option at quarterback. But the better the Michigan State product plays, the higher the likelihood that Atlanta retains him this offseason with Michael Penix Jr. still sidelined.

This is not to say that his age and contract situation ($57.5 million per season through 2027) won't complicate things, but there's no reason for the front office to part ways with a viable starting quarterback, especially if they're able to restructure his contract to save money.