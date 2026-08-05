Matthew Bergeron sent the perfect first message to Falcons after new extension

The Atlanta Falcons' offseason spending spree continued this past weekend when they signed star guard Matthew Bergeron to a four-year, $96 million contract extension. And while the deal has quickly been labeled an overpay by some, it's not hard to see the front office's intent behind this contract.

With $24 million in average annual value, the 26-year-old is now tied with Tyler Smith of the Dallas Cowboys as the highest-paid offensive guard in the NFL Atlanta now has both Bergeron and Chris Lindstrom locked up for the next half-decade, and it sure sounds like he is happy to be staying put.

While addressing the media for the first time since signing his new contract, a very emotional Bergeron made it clear just how much the Falcons mean to him. This team took a shot on him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he wants to keep proving their faith in him is well-placed.

"I'm just very, very grateful," Bergeron said. "My work ethic and the way I carry myself is never going to change. ... I'm going to work my a** off for these guys."

Matthew Bergeron embodies what it means to be an Atlanta Falcon

During his time at the podium, Bergeron spoke about his relationships with his teammates, coaches, and others within the organization, saying that he's "surrounded by a bunch of good dudes". It's clear he loves the guys in this locker room and is ready to make every penny of this $96 million worth it.

"The brotherhood that we have...unless you've been in the locker room, it's hard to put into words. What we go through on a daily basis, it's not easy. But it just brings us closer together. It's above football. I'll do anything for those guys."

The veteran offensive guard referred to Atlanta as home not only to himself, but to his family as well--and considering he was born and raised in Canada, it's been cool to see him embracing the culture of the Dirty Birds like this--and he said he wants to give back to the community after signing this deal.

Drake London said something similar after his new deal, and it's nice to see these players not just invested in the Falcons, but the city as well. The Syracuse product is now on his third new coaching staff in Atlanta, and seeing him remain steadfast in his belief in this team has been a welcome sight.

Matthew Bergeron has embodied what it means to be a Falcon across the last three (soon to be four) seasons, and it's clear this new contract won't change that.