Michael Penix Jr.'s breakout season could be ruined by Falcons' biggest gamble

Drew Dalman manned the center position for four years for the Atlanta Falcons. Now, that responsibility goes to former undrafted free agent Ryan Neuzil.

With a second-year quarterback who has only made three starts, a lot will be on the new center's plate. This risk by the front office could ruin a promising season for Michael Penix Jr.

Ryan Neuzil tasked with helping along Falcons young quarterback

Offensive playcaller, quarterback, and center are the three brains of an offense's operation. Out of those three jobs, only one has remained consistent in Atlanta these past four years—center.

Drew Dalman had to adjust to two offensive schemes and a rotating door behind him at the quarterback position.

Now, that will be up to Ryan Neuzil who has only started 12 games in three seasons.

Pressure will be on him to take pressure off of Michael Penix Jr., a quarterback he has only played 25 snaps with.

We saw back in 2016 how big of an impact a good center can have on an offense. Alex Mack signed and helped completely change the Falcons' offense.

If Neuzil can't flourish in the middle of the line, there will be an immense amount of pressure on Penix (figuratively, and maybe even literally).

Not finding a good backup option, outside of signing UDFA Joshua Gray, could spell disaster.

It makes sense why they didn't match Chicago's offer for Drew Dalman—it was way too much. But, not bringing in a veteran or a mid-round draft pick was risky.

We could still see a signing. Former Georgia Bulldog and New England Patriot, David Andrews, remains on the market, but he may be headed to retirement.

It would be huge for Michael Penix Jr. if the Falcons could get the veteran to return home for a reasonable price. The veteran spent last year tutoring rookie Drake Maye, who gave him a glowing report.

Hopefully, Ryan Neuzil is ready to take over as the team's starting center. He played well when given the opportunity, but starting a full season is a different beast.