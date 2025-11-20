Michael Penix Jr. injury should all but confirm Terry Fontenot's firing

The nightmare reality for the Atlanta Falcons is coming to pass, as their decision to select an injury-riddled quarterback in Michael Penix Jr. with a Top 10 pick is starting to bite them in the rear end after Penix's questionable durability led to another serious ailment.

After suffering what was originally dubbed a knee sprain that would sideline him for a few games, Penix was found to have suffered a more serious ACL injury that will need full reconstructive surgery to correct. Initial estimates have given Penix a nine-month recovery time, which means this injury could start bleeding into the 2026 regular season.

GM Terry Fontenot has been on thin ice for quite some time now, and the Penix injury might be the final nail in his coffin. He's been on the job for five years now, and the Falcons may be further away from contending in the NFC South than when he initially took the job.

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot may get fired after Michael Penix Jr. knee injury

Even if you're willing to bite the Kirk Cousins contract bullet and roll with Penix, picking a 24-year-old rookie who saw three separate college seasons end early due to injuries that included including multiple serious ACL problems brought even more unnecessary risk into the picture.

Penix has played like a solid rookie in his first 12 starts (4-8 record, 59% completion, 12 touchdown passes, 6 INT, 85.8 passer rating) as a pro. However, given his worthwhile offensive line, menagerie of high-end skill position talent, and advanced age coming into the NFL, it's not unreasonable for fans to have expected more.

The Penix injury and Cousins snafu were bad enough, but the Falcons won't even be able to enjoy the fruits of their poor 2025 season. As good as James Pearce Jr. has looked, trading what is likely going to be a Top 10 pick this year to the Los Angeles Rams for the right to acquire him is coming back to haunt Fontenot.

With no playoff appearances in five seasons, a different Week 1 starting quarterback in all five of those seasons, and two apparent whiffs at hiring head coaches in Arthur Smith and Raheem Morris, the 1-2 punch of the Penix injury and Pearce trade might be enough to do Fontenot in.

There's nothing wrong with being aggressive, especially as an NFL general manager, but some of Fontenot's moves had very clear downsides. In a true example of Murphy's Law coming to life, the worst-case scenario has come to light. Fontentot might be running out of room in Atlanta.