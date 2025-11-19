Ian Rapoport just confirmed Falcons fans' worst fears about Michael Penix Jr.

Atlanta Falcons fans were expecting a few weeks of Kirk Cousins after Michael Penix Jr. was placed on IR due to his knee injury suffered in the Week 11 loss to the Panthers. There was still hope he could make a return this season, but the second opinion on the injury confirmed a sad truth.

While it was previously speculated Penix's ACL suffered damage, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed that the second-year quarterback will undergo season-ending surgery with a nine-month recovery time for the partially torn ACL. That's hardly the injury update you want for a young QB.

To make matters even worse, this knee injury marks the third ACL tear Penix has suffered since college. And while both of his previous ACL tears were suffered on his right knee, this one (and the bone bruise that came with it) are on the 25-year-old's left knee.

Michael Penix Jr. will miss the rest of the season for the Falcons

It's a heartbreaking story for a signal-caller who looked to be one of the NFL's brighest young quarterbacks. Unfortunately, this injury will serve as the fifth significant injury Penix has suffered dating back to his days at Indiana, which now begs the question of whether his future is in jeopardy.

In nine starts this season, Penix threw for1,982 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions. The numbers don't look pretty, but he flashed his potential with impressive throws week in and week out. But now, that potential is going to have to be put on pause as he targets a return in Week 1 of 2026.

The medical history was a red flag during the 2024 pre-draft process, but the Dirty Birds understandably chose to bet on talent. He was still selected eighth overall by the team despite signing Cousins a month earlier, and the decision to retain the backup as insurance due to injury history looks to be a smart decision.

Making matters even worse is that the 37-year-old will step into an offense without Drake London on Sunday against the Saints, but the veteran's experience could keep Atlanta's offense afloat. However, he's certainly lost a step, but could use the opportunity to re-affirm the belief he's still a viable starter.

It's a sad story for Penix, as his injury is the cherry on top for what has truly been a disaster season in Atlanta. And it seems like things aren't getting better any time soon.