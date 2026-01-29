Michael Penix Jr. injury update has quickly cleared up Falcons QB concerns

The Atlanta Falcons' quarterback position has been a big question mark when looking ahead to the 2026 season. We know Michael Penix Jr. is the team's quarterback, but we don't know when he will be back from injury.

This has had a ripple effect on whether they will release Kirk Cousins or not -- especially after the hire of Kevin Stefanski.

However, maybe all of this will be resolved after hearing Penix Jr.'s update on his recovery.

Had a chance to visit with Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. today in part his his partnership with @Invisalign



Asked him what will test him the most.. the cutting or getting hit and getting up:



MPJ.. "I won't get hit until week 1...



You'll be ready??



I'll be ready ..." pic.twitter.com/P8ZlDfzeO3 — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) January 28, 2026

The question is: how long will it take him to get into game shape and back to trusting his knee.

Michael Penix Jr.'s possible return still leaves Falcons with many questions

There has been an expectation that the Falcons, if they release Cousins, will be in the market for a starting-quality quarterback. With Penix Jr. expecting to be ready for Week 1, the Falcons' options swing wide open.

There won't be as much pressure to find someone who can keep them above water until their starter returns. Instead, they can focus on finding a spot-starter.

But we can't take for granted how difficult it is to return from season-ending injuries. The Falcons still need to get their quarterback comfortable with moving around the field and operating the offense to its full potential.

We saw it with Cousins; he was not at full strength until this season -- two years removed from his injury.

While Cousins' achilles tear was a more intensive recovery than Penix Jr.'s partially torn ACL, it will take time for him to gain confidence. And, unfortunately, we will see even more shotgun and pistol formations.

As you heard from his mouth, he won't be taking punishment until he takes the field for the first time. The coaching staff will cover him in bubble wrap all offseason long, and he won't take the field for the preseason.

That said, this is all great news. The Falcons need their young quarterback on the field to reach their full potential, and to help him reach his full potential.

In addition, getting him comfortable with Stefanski and Tommy Rees' system will take time -- time the Dirty Birds are lacking.

He also knows better than anyone how to come back from an ACL injury. It isn't a matter of if he can come back, it is if he can stay healthy.