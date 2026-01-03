Falcons' offense has never boasted a nationally feared player quite like they do now

Through all the seasons of Atlanta Falcons football, few have been as eye-popping as 2025. The blown leads, embarrassing losses, and head-scratching victories have culminated in the eighth straight season on the couch during the playoffs. Through the rollercoaster ride, one thing has stayed the same: Bijan Robinson

The superstar running back screamed past Barry Sanders and Christian McCaffrey on Monday for sole possession of the most scrimmage yards before age 24 all time. Other notable names Robinson has surpassed include Saquon Barkley, Emmitt Smith, Adrian Peterson, and many more greats.

One major reason for his success is his young age, but this only magnifies his greatness.

"There should not be anybody more feared offensively than Bijan Robinson." 👀@DavidDTSS on Bijan Robinson after the Falcons' MNF win over the Rams 🏈 pic.twitter.com/hbUrQYoiTZ — First Take (@FirstTake) December 30, 2025

In Week 17, Robinson surpassed Michael Vick to become the seventh-leading rusher in Falcons history, right behind Devonta Freeman. The major difference between the two? Robinson has three seasons under his belt, and Freeman used six injury-riddled seasons to reach 3,972 rushing yards.

Another ridiculous record Robinson broke Monday night was when he passed William Andrews' single-season scrimmage yards record, which stood untouched for 40 years.

The most recent comparable elite running back in Falcons history is Michael Turner. From 2008 to 2012, Turner produced 6,081 rushing yards, which thrust him into second in Falcons history. Turner is one of the most electric and difference-making players in recent Falcons history, but was never as feared as Julio Jones.

Bijan Robinson is amidst historic waters in a Falcons uniform

Through 10 seasons in Atlanta, Jones racked up a historic 12,896 receiving yards and 60 touchdowns. He's the top receiver in franchise history, and sparked fear into defenses every week.

In 2016, eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson faced off against Jones and called him a "freak of nature." Two years prior, Jones posted 189 receiving yards on ten catches in a matchup against the all-time great cornerback.

Fast-forward to 2025, and Robinson is turning heads and sparking conversation at the same rate. He's been so good, no one was surprised he ran past a record formerly held by Barry Sanders.

Before MNF, the Rams head coach Sean McVay, a Super Bowl champ and well-respected leader, discussed facing Robinson:

"You name a trait that's desirable for a running back. This guy is checking the box. Oh, and by the way, you do the same thing for a receiver; he checks those boxes, too. He's special," McVay said.

Robinson is a mismatch against linebackers, whether receiving or rushing, and has turned into an all-world superstar. When Jones and Sanders are two of the best names to compare a player to, you know they're special.

Thankfully, we're only three seasons into Robinson's tenure in Atlanta, but fans expect similar production for years to come. With only two years remaining on his rookie contract, it'll be interesting to see how he resets the running back market.

Whether he stays in Atlanta for years to come, or bounces after two more seasons, Robinson will become the greatest Falcons running back of all time, that is if he isn't already.