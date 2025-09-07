Michael Penix Jr is receiving gameday tips from a Falcons legend

In 57 years of existence, nobody will debate that there is a name more synonymous with the Atlanta Falcons than Matt Ryan, and now Michael Penix Jr hopes to leave a similar legacy in Atlanta. Even after retiring, Matty Ice has continued to leave an imprint on the Dirty Birds by giving back to the community and always doing his part to help out around the facility.

Ryan has made it clear that he wants to see the new era of Falcons football succeed, and the rookie quarterback is the direct beneficiary of his mentorship. Penix told the media on Thursday that a lot of his game-day routine has been inspired by his conversations with the four-time Pro Bowler.

#Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. said he consulted with former quarterback Matt Ryan about his game-day routine. — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) September 3, 2025

The No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is making just his fourth NFL start on Sunday against the Buccaneers and is hoping to cement his status as the Falcons’ long-term answer at quarterback. He has shown flashes of the potential that led to him becoming one of the best signal-callers in the nation at Washington, but Penix Jr still has plenty more to learn.

Matt Ryan’s belief might be exactly what Michael Penix Jr needs to succeed in Atlanta

Getting tricks of the trade from a franchise legend is a good start. Ryan, a former star at Boston College, threw for 62,792 passing yards and 381 touchdowns across his 15-year career. He also was named NFL MVP in 2016 as he led Atlanta to Super Bowl LI, where they lost in overtime to the Patriots.

That kind of endorsement doesn’t come lightly. Ryan was known for meticulous preparation during his 14 seasons in Atlanta, and the Heisman Trophy runner-up is already following that same path. Penix is known for his surgical precision and magical deep ball to the point where he’s looked like a seamless fit in Zac Robinson’s offense—and he has an elite crop of weapons to throw to.

As one would expect, the 25-year-old will experience growing pains as his NFL transition continues, but being able to utilize the wisdom from someone who’s walked the same path is invaluable.

Of course, the Falcons have insurance. If Penix stumbles, $40 million man Kirk Cousins is waiting in the wings—at least until his murky future with the team is resolved.

The Ryan-to-Penix connection feels like more than just a symbolic passing of the torch. It looks like a roadmap—one where the franchise’s most accomplished quarterback helps mold its newest one into the next face of the Atlanta Falcons.

