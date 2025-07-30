Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. headlines NFLPA Rising Stars for 2025

For years, the National Football League Players Association has released its 'Rising Stars' list for the upcoming season.

Many former Falcons have been included in years past, like Drake London, Desmond Ridder, and Bijan Robinson. Now, you can add Michael Penix Jr. to the list as he lands at No. 3 on the veteran list.

Michael Penix Jr. recognized as one of the NFL's top 'Rising Stars'

Every Atlanta Falcons fan is excited to watch Michael Penix Jr. take over the offense for a full season, and it is showing.

The NFLPA uses a variety of factors to put together their rookie and veteran rankings, including talent, performance, and marketing momentum.

Here are the veteran and rookie lists:

Veterans

WR Brian Thomas Jr. - Jaguars WR Marvin Harrison Jr. - Cardinals QB Michael Penix Jr. - Falcons WR Ladd McConkey - Chargers WR Nico Collins - Texans DE Jared Verse - Rams WR Xavier Worthy - Chiefs RB Bucky Irving - Buccaneers RB Chuba Hubbard - Panthers WR Ricky Pearsall - 49ers

Rookies

WR/CB Travis Hunter - Jaguars QB Cam Ward - Titans RB Ashton Jeanty - Raiders QB Shedeur Sanders - Browns QB Jaxson Dart - Giants WR Tetairoa McMillan - Panthers DE Abdul Carter - Giants TE Colston Loveland - Bears WR Matthew Golden - Packers QB Tyler Shough - Saints

Michael Penix Jr. finds himself surrounded by wide receivers, running backs, and a defensive end. It says a lot that he is the lone quarterback.

What we saw in his three starts last season shows a player that is bound to breakout.

Appearing on this list means you are seen as a top-tier talent who is generating buzz in the NFL world. They take into account things like marketing demand, support from team fan bases, and social media numbers.

Hopefully, Penix Jr. will deliver on his expectations with a massive year in front of a hungry fan base.

More Falcons news: