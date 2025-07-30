Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. headlines NFLPA Rising Stars for 2025

For years, the National Football League Players Association has released its 'Rising Stars' list for the upcoming season.
Many former Falcons have been included in years past, like Drake London, Desmond Ridder, and Bijan Robinson. Now, you can add Michael Penix Jr. to the list as he lands at No. 3 on the veteran list.
Michael Penix Jr. recognized as one of the NFL's top 'Rising Stars'
Every Atlanta Falcons fan is excited to watch Michael Penix Jr. take over the offense for a full season, and it is showing.
The NFLPA uses a variety of factors to put together their rookie and veteran rankings, including talent, performance, and marketing momentum.
Here are the veteran and rookie lists:
Veterans
- WR Brian Thomas Jr. - Jaguars
- WR Marvin Harrison Jr. - Cardinals
- QB Michael Penix Jr. - Falcons
- WR Ladd McConkey - Chargers
- WR Nico Collins - Texans
- DE Jared Verse - Rams
- WR Xavier Worthy - Chiefs
- RB Bucky Irving - Buccaneers
- RB Chuba Hubbard - Panthers
- WR Ricky Pearsall - 49ers
Rookies
- WR/CB Travis Hunter - Jaguars
- QB Cam Ward - Titans
- RB Ashton Jeanty - Raiders
- QB Shedeur Sanders - Browns
- QB Jaxson Dart - Giants
- WR Tetairoa McMillan - Panthers
- DE Abdul Carter - Giants
- TE Colston Loveland - Bears
- WR Matthew Golden - Packers
- QB Tyler Shough - Saints
Michael Penix Jr. finds himself surrounded by wide receivers, running backs, and a defensive end. It says a lot that he is the lone quarterback.
What we saw in his three starts last season shows a player that is bound to breakout.
Appearing on this list means you are seen as a top-tier talent who is generating buzz in the NFL world. They take into account things like marketing demand, support from team fan bases, and social media numbers.
Hopefully, Penix Jr. will deliver on his expectations with a massive year in front of a hungry fan base.