Michael Penix Jr. just said what no fan wanted to hear about Josh Allen

Just eight days after Drake Maye managed to out-duel reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen on primetime, Michael Penix Jr. is hoping to follow suit. The Atlanta Falcons will host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in a matchup where Penix will hope to replicate some of the magic generated by his fellow 2024 draftee in Orchard Park.

Despite shining in his last outing back in Week 4, Penix is aware going toe-to-toe with a multi-time Pro Bowler on national television won't be easy. But instead of feeling the pressure, the second-year quarterback remained poised—and even gave Allen props for all that he's accomplished over the last few seasons.

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. on playing the reigning MVP in Bills quarterback Josh Allen: "You got to respect. You got to respect what he's done in this league and what he brings each and every game." — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) October 9, 2025

Penix and the Falcons risk halting their pre-bye week momentum against arguably the most dominant team in football at the moment. Even with Atlanta boasting the league's No. 1 ranked defense, all eyes will be watching to see if Penix can help the Dirty Birds sustain their momentum and improve to 3-2 on the year.

Michael Penix Jr. knows a matchup with Josh Allen won't be easy

In 2024, the 29-year-old threw for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, and six interceptions while leading Buffalo to the AFC Championship. But what makes Allen so scary is his mobility—he ran for an extra 531 yards and 12 scores last season.

The Bills rank third in the NFL in total yards per game, only behind the Rams and Cowboys. Allen boasts a strong crop of weapons headlined by Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, Dalton Kincaid, and James Cook. Cook is averaging 5.0 yards per carry and his 450 rushing yards are the second-most in the league.

Across five starts in 2025, the 2018 first-round pick has completed 70.4% of his passes for 1,217 yards and nine touchdowns while adding over 200 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

However, he recorded a season-high two turnovers against the Patriots, which contributed to his worst start of the season, so he'll be coming to Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a get-right opportunity on tap.

If you ask most football fans, they would label the two-time All Pro among the best quarterbacks in the NFL—with some (myself included) deeming him the best quarterback in football currently. And with him coming to Atlanta extra motivated, it puts extra pressure on the Falcons' offense to keep up.

Penix has been inconsistent this season, but the flashes of superstardom have been there. If he looks like his Week 4 self and the Dirty Birds prevail in Week 6, it will be the latest sign that the former Heisman Trophy runner-up has what it takes to take the Falcons back to the playoffs.