Michael Penix Jr.'s story of being named Falcons QB1 is a bad look for Raheem Morris

This week has been home to some significant quarterback news across the NFL, thanks in part due to the Atlanta Falcons making the announcement of Kirk Cousins' benching. Head coach Raheem Morris made the call to go with rookie first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. instead.

One of the big questions, going forward now, is how long Penix is going to be "the guy."

Is this going to be a one-game trial type of thing? Or do the Falcons really believe the rookie is going to give them the best chance not only to win games, but make the playoffs and make a run?

After being named the starter, Penix opened up to the media about when he received the word. The first-year pro said he was at Costco shopping with his girlfriend and revealed what he was told over the phone.

"I got the call and they told me I was going to be the starting quarterback for the rest of the season," he said.

So, the rookie thinks he's earned the job going forward; all three games are his for the taking. This is interesting.

Meanwhile, when Morris spoke to the media about his decision to start Penix on Wednesday, among many tidbits, he had this to say:

"I don't think anything is ever permanent in the National Football League, but right now Michael Penix is our quarterback."

Raheem Morris better make sure the Falcons locker room knows the real story

So, which is it? Who is telling the truth? Who is lying?

If Penix truly was told that he'd be the starting quarterback for the rest of the year, then that's a bad look for Morris. If Morris made a decision to commit to Penix for the remaining three games, then why wouldn't he come out and say exactly that?

Instead, he had to explain why nothing is ever "permanent," which seemingly opened the door for Cousins to potentially get the job back.

Morris is, of course, a first year head coach. But, this is the kind of delicate situation you cannot afford to mess up. People are going to read into what he says, and not just media members or journalists. Fans, assistant coaches, players in the building -- they're all going to be listening intently to what Morris says in regards to the topic at hand.

If there are any questions remaining over just how permanent a move this one is (and there are) then Morris owes everybody a truthful answer. At this point, the next time he is able to stand in front of the media, there needs to be an affirmative statement as to which story is the whole truth.